GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger: When You Try A Coup In The U.S., You Have To Pay For That

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday to discuss the Jan. 6 committee hearings that have painted a damning picture of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overthrow democracy.

“When you try to overthrow the will of the people, and you try a coup in the United States government, you have to pay for that. Period,” said Kinzinger.

Kinzinger also found it telling that a number of Trump’s close allies ― including his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and at least six GOP lawmakers ― had requested presidential pardons after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“You do not seek a pardon unless you actually think that either you committed a crime or you’re concerned that maybe you committed a crime,” Kinzinger said.

“They knew what they were doing,” he added. “These Republican members of Congress knew what they were doing, and they need to be shamed for it in the very least.”

