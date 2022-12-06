GOP Rep. Andy Biggs announces second attempt challenging Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker

Rachel Looker, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., speaks during a press conference on the House Jan. 6 committee hearings on June 15.
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., speaks during a press conference on the House Jan. 6 committee hearings on June 15.

GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., tweeted Tuesday he will be running – again – to block current GOP leader California Rep. Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker of the House.

In a closed-door party vote among Republicans last month, Biggs lost the vote to McCarthy for the top Republican leadership position, which was seen as positioning McCarthy to potentially become the next speaker. The official vote for speaker won't take place until Jan. 3 during a public vote with all members.

More: House Republicans select McCarthy as GOP leader, Scott takes on McConnell to lead Senate GOP: recap

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

"I'm running for Speaker to break the establishment," Biggs tweeted, linking to an op-ed article on the conservative news website the Daily Caller. "Kevin McCarthy was created by, elevated by, and maintained by the establishment."

Biggs, a member of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, emerged as the only alternative to McCarthy for speaker back in November. Despite some members of the caucus unhappy with McCarthy, it was not enough for him to lose the vote.

Although Biggs is making his second attempt at the top leadership position, McCarthy stands in line to become the next speaker when Republicans take control of the House next year.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to his office from the chamber during final votes as the House wraps up its work for the week, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to his office from the chamber during final votes as the House wraps up its work for the week, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rep. Andy Biggs to challenge Kevin McCarthy for House speaker

Recommended Stories

  • McCarthy says ultra-conservative GOP holdouts are 'squandering this majority' by opposing his bid for House Speaker

    McCarthy needs almost all of the 222 Republican members of the House of Representatives to vote for him to secure the Speaker seat.

  • Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday is visiting the site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Biden has staked his legacy in large part on major investments in technology and infrastructure that were approved by Congress along bipartisan lines. The Democratic president maintains that the factory jobs fostered by $52 billion in semiconductor investments and another $200 billion for scientific research will help to revive the U.S. middle class.

  • Mitch McConnell Says Trump Would Have 'A Very Hard Time' Becoming President Again

    The Kentucky Republican declined to directly criticize the former president, who recently suggested terminating parts of the U.S. Constitution.

  • McCarthy or bust? House GOP stuck in ‘burning building’ over speaker's gavel

    The Republican conference is tying itself in knots as members agonize over a Jan. 3 vote that could span multiple ballots — and possibly multiple days.

  • Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Tracy McCarter, Who Stabbed Her Violent Ex in Self-Defense

    A New York judge on Friday agreed to dismiss a murder charge against Tracy McCarter, a 47-year-old nurse and grandmother who stabbed her estranged, physically abusive ex-husband in self-defense. This ruling from state Supreme Court Judge Diane Kiesel comes after last month, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg moved to dismiss the case and wrote that he had “reasonable doubt” about McCarter’s guilt.

  • Deebo Samuel hilariously trolls Raheem Mostert, Dolphins after Week 13 win

    Deebo Samuel trolled his former teammate Raheem Mostert after the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

  • U.S. Republican hardliner Biggs to challenge McCarthy for House speaker

    A hardline Republican U.S. lawmaker on Tuesday announced he will challenge House of Representatives party chief Kevin McCarthy for the House speakership, a prospect that could lead to party turmoil when the Republican-led chamber convenes in January. Representative Andy Biggs, 64, of Arizona, seems unlikely to win the speakership. Biggs, who mounted a failed bid for the House Republican speaker nomination last month, said he had decided to oppose McCarthy to "break the establishment."

  • Fight over officer testimony roils Proud Boys sedition case

    A legal fight has erupted over a Washington D.C. police officer who was communicating with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack that could shape the outcome of the upcoming trial of Tarrio and other far-right extremists. Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond's testimony is crucial for the former Proud Boys national chairman's defense against seditious conspiracy and other serious charges stemming from the attack, Tarrio's attorneys say.

  • Widower Speaks Out After Convict Is Indicted In His Wife's 1980 Murder And Sexual Assault

    After more than 40 years, a man has been indicted for the 1980 murder of nurse Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth. Miramar, Florida police announced Thursday that Ronald E. Richards, 75, was indicted by a grand jury on sexual battery and murder charges in the Jan. 22, 1980 killing of the 32-year-old woman. "We are one step closer to justice for Evelyn," the announcement read in part. Fisher-Bamforth, a psychiatric nurse from Canada, was found bludgeoned and raped in her home. It's believed the assaila

  • Senate GOP skeptical on McCarthy

    Senate Republicans are skeptical about House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) ability to unify his conference next year. That concern has Republican senators pushing to pass a year-end spending package, including an increase in spending for defense and military assistance for Ukraine. With a narrow majority in 2023, McCarthy’s struggles in lining up 218 votes…

  • Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison for tax evasion, fraud

    Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison for tax evasion, fraud

  • Kirstie Alley Dressed as Shelley Long on Her First Day on Set of 'Cheers'

    Kirstie Alley, who died aged 71 on Monday, dressed up as Cheers predecessor Shelley Long "to break the ice and get off to a fresh start" she told PEOPLE

  • Holmes' former partner faces sentencing in Theranos case

    A former Theranos executive learns Wednesday whether he will be punished as severely as his former lover and business partner for peddling the company's bogus blood-testing technology that duped investors and endangered patients. The sentencing for Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who was convicted in July of fraud and conspiracy, comes less than three weeks after Elizabeth Holmes, the company's founder and CEO, received more than 11 years in prison for her role in the scheme. Holmes, 38, could have gotten up to 20 years in prison — a penalty that U.S. District Judge Edward Davila could now impose on Balwani, who spent six years as Theranos' chief operating officer while remaining romantically involved with Holmes until a bitter split in 2016.

  • The GOP’s House Majority Is Even Flimsier Than We Thought

    Kent NishimuraLeft in the wake of the countervailing forces that made the 2022 midterms so unusual are 18 GOP House seats set to become the new battleground in 2024.And as if New York didn’t have enough influence over the country, a handful of flipped seats there could once again make the difference between Democratic and Republican control of the House.Known as crossover seats, what these 18 all have in common is a Republican victor who prevailed in a district that President Joe Biden won in 20

  • Jan. 6 Congressional Gold Medal recipients snub GOP officials: 'It's self-explanatory'

    Jan. 6 Congressional Gold Medal recipients snub GOP officials: 'It's self-explanatory'

  • Anderson Cooper's Donald Trump Comparison Will Leave You On The Floor

    The CNN anchor took a moment to recover from his own barb after Trump declared that he wanted the Constitution terminated.

  • JFK Assassination Investigator Has Jarring New Claim About Oswald's CIA Involvement

    BettmannThe CIA holds documents that show presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in an intelligence operation before the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a prominent Kennedy assassination reporter alleged Tuesday.“We’re talking about smoking-gun proof of a CIA operation involving Lee Harvey Oswald,” reporter Jefferson Morley said.Morley claimed the CIA operation involving Oswald took place in the summer of 1963, three months before the assassination. The allegation from Morley, wh

  • Student Loans: 9 Million Borrowers Mistakenly ‘Approved’ for Forgiveness — What Happens Now?

    In a mistake that will make a complicated situation even more confusing, about 9 million Americans received erroneous emails in November saying that their application for the Biden administration's...

  • 'The most chilling metric of all': Mike Rowe warns that 7 million American men are 'done' looking for work and have 'punched out' — here's why that's a serious problem

    It’s taking a toll on multiple industries.

  • Herschel Walker's Closing Message: 'I Don't Even Know What the Heck Is a Pronoun'

    Herschel Walker, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Georgia, doesn’t seem to know what a lot of things are. He claimed to not know women he allegedly dated, impregnated, and pressured to have abortions. He straight-up told voters he’s “not that smart.” And now, the candidate says he has no idea what a pronoun is—a thing most of us learned roughly in second grade.