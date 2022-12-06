GOP Rep. Andy Biggs announces second attempt challenging Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., speaks during a press conference on the House Jan. 6 committee hearings on June 15.

GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., tweeted Tuesday he will be running – again – to block current GOP leader California Rep. Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker of the House.

In a closed-door party vote among Republicans last month, Biggs lost the vote to McCarthy for the top Republican leadership position, which was seen as positioning McCarthy to potentially become the next speaker. The official vote for speaker won't take place until Jan. 3 during a public vote with all members.

"I'm running for Speaker to break the establishment," Biggs tweeted, linking to an op-ed article on the conservative news website the Daily Caller. "Kevin McCarthy was created by, elevated by, and maintained by the establishment."

Biggs, a member of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, emerged as the only alternative to McCarthy for speaker back in November. Despite some members of the caucus unhappy with McCarthy, it was not enough for him to lose the vote.

Although Biggs is making his second attempt at the top leadership position, McCarthy stands in line to become the next speaker when Republicans take control of the House next year.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to his office from the chamber during final votes as the House wraps up its work for the week, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

