GOP Rep. Andy Biggs Receives Embarrassing Jan. 6 Fact-Check Live On Air

C-SPAN anchor Greta Brawner fact-checked far-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) during a viewer call-in on Friday.

During the “Washington Journal” program, one caller told Biggs how angry he was about former President Donald Trump’s wish “to pardon the traitors that have been convicted of seditious conspiracy” over the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Come on. What the hell’s wrong with you Republicans?” he asked Biggs.

Biggs, who helped organize the “Stop the Steal” rally that took place immediately before the riot, falsely claimed nobody had been convicted of sedition.

“Not all were convicted of seditious treason. In fact, none were! And so that’s important to understand,” he said. “The second thing I would say is that many of them were convicted of misdemeanor trespass. And I think that’s important to understand as well. So, appreciate the call.”

After taking a second call, Brawner circled back to Biggs’ first answer and told him: “Congressman, USA Today had this headline back in November of 2022 that Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers’ founder, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy.”

“Oh, OK,” Biggs replied. “Yeah, well, I didn’t follow that case.”

More than 1,000 people have now been charged over the violence.

Rhodes and Kelly Meggs, who ran the far-right group’s Florida chapter, were found guilty on seditious conspiracy charges, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years behind bars.

