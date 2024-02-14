GOP Rep. Blames Biden For Border Issues Using Pic Taken During Trump Era

How convinced is Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) that Joe Biden deserves all the blame for the current issues at the U.S.-Mexico border?

So convinced that he’s willing to use a photo taken in 2018 ― when Donald Trump was president ― to make his point.

On Tuesday night, around the time House Republicans were voting to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for no good reason, Edwards posted a photo of a road filled with a large crowd of people, implied to be seeking asylum in the U.S.

Overlaid on the photo was a little image of Biden seemingly exclaiming “I Did That!”

Edwards probably thought that after posting the photo, he could put his hands behind his head, kick up his feet and relax, comfortable in the sweet, sweet knowledge that libs were being owned somewhere.

If so, then that dream died when Josh Schwerin, the founder of a communications firm, pointed out that Edwards was using a photo taken in 2018, when Trump was in office.

Schwerin also noted the original Associated Press caption of the photo, which identified the crowd as “a US-bound migrant caravan” outside of Arriaga, near Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala.

This photo is from 2018. When Trump was president. https://t.co/6HhgQaWpkUpic.twitter.com/FBDTUUdwOL — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) February 13, 2024

Edwards indignantly responded to Schwerin’s chiding by posting a separate photo of a dense crowd lining a road, writing: “Satisfied?”

Users of X, formerly Twitter, were not satisfied, pointing out that all the vehicles in the second photo had Mexican license plates.

That's in Mexico, not at the border. Those are all Mexican license plates.



You're really bad at this. — Michael VanDeMar (@mvandemar) February 13, 2024

This photo is from October and these people were still at Mexico's Southern border. pic.twitter.com/iRIaEMIrTS — Kathy Cybele (@KathyCybele) February 13, 2024

where that picture was taken... pic.twitter.com/UjP4ECQxLM — Bizzle (Alfalfa Male) (@BizzleMcDizzle) February 13, 2024

Many people suggested Edwards could reduce the humiliation by just deleting his tweet and admitting he’d made a mistake, but both tweets were still visible on his profile as of Wednesday afternoon.

Other than a post explaining why he voted to impeach Mayorkas, Edwards hasn’t made any more comments related to the border.

HuffPost reached out to Edwards for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

