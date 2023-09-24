GOP Rep. Burchett says he’s still a no on any short-term funding bill

GOP Rep. Burchett (R-Tenn.) on Sunday said he would still vote against any short-term bill to keep the government open and avert a shutdown.

“No, ma’am. I have not voted for a CR,” Burchett said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” referring to a continuing resolution. “I didn’t vote for one under President Trump, and I haven’t voted for any in the past.”

“I think it’s just completely throwing away our duties. We have a duty to pass a budget. We have got a Budget Committee. And, for the last, I think, 30 years, though, we haven’t even passed a budget,” he continued. “Could you imagine at your church or your synagogue or your temple or your charitable organization or your business or even our states – all 50 states pass a budget.”

“It’s easy. And part of the reason is, it hides a lot of things from the public,” Burchett added.

Burchett’s comments come as Congress approaches the deadline to fund the government for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. Congress typically passes a continuing resolution, which usually extends funding at current levels to allow lawmakers more time to finish the appropriations bills without running out of funding.

Republicans and Democrats alike have been critical of Congress’s continual failure to meet its deadline each year to fund the government, but House Republicans like Burchett are now refusing to relent to public pressure as the government approaches the deadline to avert a shutdown.

Burchett was critical of the House for not spending the August recess working on these appropriations bills while they had the chance. He said Speaker McCarthy should not have sent members home this weekend. Instead, they should have stayed to find a solution before time runs out.

