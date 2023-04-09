GOP Rep. Calls For ‘Real Conversations’ That Aren't About Abortion, Like Border Control

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) dodged a question about whether a key abortion drug should remain available for miscarriages and instead encouraged “real conversations” about other topics.

“Women have a whole lot more other issues than just abortion. Let’s have those real conversations and let’s talk about the other things that are happening in this world,” Gonzales, who described himself as “a prolific pro-lifer,” said in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Last week, a federal judge in Texas suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s longtime approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, which is also used to help people experiencing early pregnancy loss pass their miscarriages.

Host Dana Bash pointed out the pill’s crucial role in treating women experiencing miscarriages and asked Gonzales what would happen to them without access to mifepristone.

“Are they just on their own if this ruling is upheld?” she asked.

“No, I think that it’s important that we take care of women, it’s important that we have real discussions on women’s health care,” he answered before switching focus to his concerns about the U.S.-Mexico border. “Get off the abortion, get off the, you know, the abortion conversation.”

“I’ve got a district that’s turned upside-down due to this border crisis,” he added. “There’s everyday people that are impacted.”

“Well, both things can be true; everyday people can be affected by all of these issues facing Americans,” Bash replied.

Gonzales also said that Congress could “defund” the FDA if the Biden administration ignores the Texas judge’s ruling that blocks the pill’s access.

“The House Republicans have the power of the purse. And if the administration wants to not live up to this ruling, then we’re going to have a problem,” he said. “It may come to a point where House Republicans on the appropriation side have to defund FDA programs that don’t make sense.”

The ruling out of Texas came the same day that a federal judge in Washington state ruled against mifepristone being blocked from the market in 17 states and the District of Columbia. That judge ruled that the drug is safe and effective.

