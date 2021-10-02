GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw fined $5,000 for skipping Capitol metal detectors installed after January 6

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Republican of Texas Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw was fined $5,000 for failing to use the metal detectors outside the House floor.

The increased safety screenings at the Capitol were added after the January 6 riot.

Crenshaw previously said the metal detectors were an example of "virtue-signaling" by Democrats.

Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw is facing a $5,000 fine because he evaded the metal detectors outside the US House chamber that were installed after the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

The fine was announced by the House Committee on Ethics in a press release Thursday. According to the statement, the committee was notified by the Office of the Sergeant at Arms on September 27 that Crenshaw was fined for skipping the metal detectors.

Crenshaw can appeal the fine to the committee within 30 days, according to the statement. Crenshaw's office did not immediately return Insider's request for comment on Saturday.

The metal detectors were installed at the Capitol after a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump overpowered law enforcement and stormed the Capitol on January 6 while lawmakers were meeting inside to discuss and certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Under the rules enacted earlier this year in House Resolution 73, members of Congress who evade the security precautions are subject to fines of $5,000 for their first offense and $10,000 for each subsequent offense. At the time of their installation, several lawmakers were seen avoiding or attempting to avoid the metal detectors, according to a report from HuffPost earlier this year.

"It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the Chamber of the People's House must and will be safe," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said announcing the fines in February.

At the time, Crenshaw criticized the installation of the metal detectors and the fines.

"When you're a liberal there's a propensity for action, even if that action is not effective," Crenshaw said about the detectors and the subsequent fines, according to Fox News. "There's a propensity for virtue-signaling even when that signaling is not effective."

According to Fox News, Crenshaw was one of the GOP representatives who criticized Pelosi for evading the metal detectors in February without paying the fine.

According to The Hill, Crenshaw becomes the seventh member of Congress to face fines over skipping the metal detectors. So far, the House Ethics Committee has upheld three fines after lawmakers appealed them, including fines imposed on Reps. Louie Gohmert of Texas, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, and Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania.

The committee dismissed fines imposed on House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina and Reps. Hal Rogers of Kentucky and Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, per The Hill.

Read the original article on Business Insider