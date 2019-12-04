GOP Rep. Doug Collins looked visibly annoyed during Jerrold Nadler's impeachment hearing opening statement

Tim O'Donnell

The impeachment hearing opening statements from House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and the panel's top-ranking Republican, Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), were predictably quite different.

In an attempt to highlight the seriousness of the events involving President Trump and Ukraine, Nadler, who is leading the charge for impeachment, invoked America's founding fathers' fears of foreign influence in U.S. elections. The congressman said we "will find ourselves in grave danger" if the president "opens the door" to foreign influence, which is what Trump is accused of doing.



Nadler's words did not, however, inspire Collins, who looked like he was about ready to leave the hearing before it even really got going.



When it was his turn to speak, Collins shocked absolutely no one by referring to the impeachment process as a "sham," and questioned the usefulness of the witnesses.



