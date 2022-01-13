GOP rep facing charges of lying to FBI announces reelection bid





Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) on Thursday announced he will seek reelection this year, despite his indictment last fall on multiple felony charges.

The nine-term congressman announced his bid in a video shot from the inside of his 1963 Ford pickup truck. In the video, Fortenberry acknowledges "the difficulties of the past year," but also touts several accomplishments, including the passage of a new law to help people with ALS.

"It's been an extraordinary privilege for me and our family to serve you in one of the highest bodies of the land, and, in spite of the difficulties of the past year, we've been able to achieve some major accomplishments," Fortenberry says.

Fortenberry's announcement comes as he faces three felony charges, including lying to federal agents about the source of $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Last week, a federal judge rejected Fortenberry's request to dismiss the charges.

The indictments have forced Fortenberry to temporarily resign from his House committee assignments. House Republican Conference rules require lawmakers facing felony charges to step away from committee work until the charges are dropped or reduced to less than felonies.

Nebraska Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks is challenging Fortenberry for his seat.