GOP Rep. George Santos Lies About The Real Reason He Was Visited By A Local Lawmaker

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is being accused of yet another lie, this time by a lawmaker in his district who is trying to get the truth-challenged congressman to resign.

On Thursday, Santos tweeted that he wanted to thank Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan for stopping by his office in Douglaston, in the Queens borough of New York City, and said “it was great to sit down & discuss the concerns that were addressed in the letter he brought in.”

I want to personally thank @JoshLafazan for stopping by my Douglaston office today. It was great to sit down & discuss the concerns that were addressed in the letter he brought in. #NY03 — Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) February 23, 2023

At first glance, it seems benign, but Lafazan quickly tweeted back to Santos that the scenario he described wasn’t what happened:

“Let’s be very clear: I did not ‘stop by’ your office. I hosted a protest ‘outside’ your office calling on you to resign, and then hand-delivered you a letter to stop wasting police resources. Can’t say I’m surprised you choose to distort the truth here - you’re very good at it.”

Let's be very clear: I did not "stop by" your office.



I hosted a protest *outside* your office calling on you to resign, and then hand-delivered you a letter to stop wasting police resources.



Can't say I'm surprised you choose to distort the truth here - you're very good at it. https://t.co/QnlkmtbeCc — Josh Lafazan (@JoshLafazan) February 23, 2023

HuffPost reached out to Santos’ office for comment, but no one immediately responded.

Story continues

However, Lafazan’s lying accusation comes just a couple of days after Santos admitted to Piers Morgan that he’s been “a terrible liar,” claiming his fabrications weren’t about fooling voters but were about getting “accepted by the party here locally.”

Not surprisingly, many Twitter users mocked Santos for the bogus claim.

George will lie even when the truth would work better, he's just a lying sack of shit! https://t.co/oaJnU8t53R — Buck Snortt (@Bn7snortt) February 23, 2023

Oops, you lied again. I guess it's pathological.



Resign! pic.twitter.com/DyIhtq7R1i — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 23, 2023

He was protesting at your office. Why the fuck do you lie? https://t.co/zsKsEPBg1f — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) February 23, 2023

Wait, so you're saying that @RepSantosNY03 is a LIAR?!?! Didn't see that coming....... https://t.co/YLYIfc9GlT — Jeffrey A. Kasky (@JeffKasky) February 23, 2023

George Santos had the nerve to ask for a constant police presence outside his office-calling people standing where they legally could, holding signs, and asking him to resign a “mob.”

He then lied about why Legislator Lafazan was at his office.

Ty, Josh, for holding nothing back. https://t.co/PKHuRId5dx — TriniFromLI (@OlsenTrini) February 23, 2023

Related...