GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry charged with lying to FBI about campaign contributions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dartunorro Clark
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., was charged on Tuesday with lying to the FBI about contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign to him from a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire.

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted Fortenberry, 60, on one count of "scheming to falsify and conceal material facts" and two counts of lying to federal investigators, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a statement on Tuesday. Each charge carries a statutory maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

Prosecutors allege that Fortenberry "repeatedly lied to and misled authorities" during a federal investigation into illegal campaign contributions made by Gilbert Chagoury, a Lebanese-Nigerian businessman who is banned by federal law from contributing to any U.S. elections. Chagoury allegedly arranged for a $30,000 contribution to Fortenberry’s re-election campaign during a 2016 fundraiser held in Los Angeles.

Knowingly making false statements to a federal agent during an investigation is a felony. It also is a felony to use conduits, as prosecutors allege in this case, to disguise the source of campaign contributions.

The indictment came a day after the nine-term Republican announced in a YouTube video sent to supporters on Monday evening that he expected to be indicted and proclaimed his innocence.

“We will fight these charges,” he said in the video with his wife and their dog. “I did not lie to them. I told them what I knew. But we need your help.”

Prosecutors said Chagoury entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2019 in which he admitted funneling roughly $180,000 to four different political candidates. Chagoury agreed to pay a $1.8 million fine and cooperate with federal authorities.

An unnamed informant provided information on Fortenberry's contributions, prosecutors said, and learned over the course of the investigation that Fortenberry “knowingly and willfully falsified, concealed, and covered up by trick, scheme, and device material facts” about the illegal campaign contributions to federal officials.

Fortenberry is expected to appear for an arraignment in federal court on Oct. 20 in Los Angeles.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin police 'deputized' armed vigilantes, enabling Kyle Rittenhouse shootings, lawsuit claims

    The lawsuit filed by Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot by Rittenhouse, said police enforced a curfew against protesters but not against armed white people.

  • Exclusive: Investor group to pressure utilities on net zero emissions deadline

    A coalition of investors with more than $60 trillion in assets under management is preparing to call on electric utility companies globally to move up their timeline by as much as 15 years to bring their net greenhouse gas emissions to zero. Net zero refers to reaching a balance between the greenhouse gases put in to the atmosphere and those taken out. The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) in London, part of the Climate Action 100+ initiative, told Reuters on Tuesday that emissions from electricity generation need to reach net zero well before 2050, so that other industries that rely on power can follow suit.

  • Anti-abortion Democrat Dan Lipinski considers bid to win back House seat

    Former Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski, who was one of the last House Democrats to oppose abortion, is reportedly eyeing a bid to win back his old seat next year.

  • Puerto Rico leads nation in Covid-19 vaccinations, White House says

    Puerto Rico leads all states and U.S. territories in Covid-19 prevention and vaccination rates, according to the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

  • McGeachin didn’t lose records suit due to ‘bad lawyering.’ It was her bad judgment

    An email from a deputy attorney general advised Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin to release all public comment from her task force immediately | Opinion

  • Man accused of killing Florida officer held without bond

    A judge on Tuesday morning ordered an 18-year-old man to be held without bond in the fatal shooting of a South Florida police officer. Judge Tabitha Blackmon also ordered Jason Banegas to undergo a mental health screening at the request of his public defender. Banegas, who had been released on juvenile probation a few weeks ago, kept his head down during much of his first appearance hearing on Tuesday.

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • Congress Won’t Pass Biden’s Spending Plans by October Deadline, Manchin Says

    Democrats have struggled for weeks to come to an agreement over the size of President Joe Biden's multi-trillion dollar social spending bill.

  • Elijah McClain's family settles lawsuit against Aurora for 2019 death

    The city of Aurora is preparing to pay the family of Elijah McClain as part of the legal settlement of a federal lawsuit related to the 23-year-old's 2019 death at the hands of law enforcement.Driving the news: His mother, Sheneen McClain, agreed to the terms, her attorneys confirmed in a statement to the Colorado Sun. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA city spokesperson confirmed the settlement but refused to disclose the detail

  • Letters to the Editor: Journalists, start treating the GOP like the bigoted cult it is

    The Republican Party is united only by anger and a desire to do whatever Donald Trump wants. This is not a political party.

  • This Retired FBI Official Became a School Bus Driver Amid Shortage

    “He is a role model for our students, and for all of us, really.”

  • FBI raids DC home of Putin-allied Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

    A mansion in Washington, D.C., reportedly belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska is being raided by the FBI, the agency confirmed Tuesday.

  • Cape Town fights alien trees threatening its water supply, biodiversity

    In South Africa's Franschhoek mountains a helicopter drops off abseilers to cut down invasive pine trees that are choking off water supplies to millions of Cape Town residents already facing climate change-induced shortages. The crews are there to help to remove 54,000 hectares of alien trees by 2025, in the process reclaiming an estimated 55 billion litres of water lost each year - two months water supply for Cape Town.

  • Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package this week

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement, Biden met with 19 lawmakers on Tuesday, an unusually busy day of legislative negotiations. One source said a deal could be announced midweek if things go well; two others said the White House was hoping for an announcement in coming days.

  • Israel approves West Bank residency for 4,000 undocumented Palestinians

    Israel announced on Tuesday that it approved registration as West Bank residents for some 4,000 Palestinians who have been living for years in the Israeli-occupied territory without official status. The decision affects 2,800 former inhabitants of the Gaza Strip who left the enclave after Hamas Islamist militants seized it in internal Palestinian fighting in 2007, Israel's COGAT liaison office to the Palestinians said. Some 1,200 other Palestinians, among them undocumented spouses and children of West Bank residents, will also receive official standing.

  • WATCH: Michele Fiore joins Nevada governor race

    Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore has joined the Nevada governor race.

  • 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Separate Falls During Phish Concert At Chase Center

    Anne Makovec reports on two separate falls during the Sunday night Phish concert at San Francisco's Chase Center that left one person dead and two injured (10-18-2021)

  • Austin calls on Russia to stop ‘perpetuating’ war with Ukraine

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urged Russian leaders to stop the occupation of eastern Ukraine during his stop in Kiev.

  • Lieberman book details help he received from GOP in 2006

    Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut details in a new book how aid from top Republicans — including strategist Karl Rove — helped him win reelection against a more left-leaning Democrat and a Republican. Lieberman ran as an independent in 2006 after losing the Democratic primary to now-Gov. Ned Lamont, who unlike Lieberman opposed the Iraq War. Lieberman writes in his book “The Centrist Solution,” scheduled to be released on Tuesday, that Rove called him on the day of the primary and offered his help in the tight race, the Hartford Courant reported.

  • The Patriots have 5 players who can return from the PUP and NFI lists

    Would the Patriots bring any of these players back as reinforcements?