GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigns after conviction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Solender
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jeff Fortenberry
    U.S. Representative from Nebraska

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) resigned his House seat on Saturday after he was convicted of three felonies earlier this week.

Why it matters: The resignation marks the end of Fortenberry's nearly two decades in Congress, and comes after both party leaders in the House called on him to step down.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Driving the news: Fortenberry told his House colleagues in a letter that his resignation is effective March 31.

  • "Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer effectively serve," he wrote.

  • The letter includes a poem from Mother Teresa, which reads in part, "People are often unreasonable, illogical, and self-centered. Forgive them anyway."

The backdrop: A federal jury in California found Fortenberry guilty of two counts of making false statements and one count of concealing information.

  • Fortenberry lied in two interviews with FBI agents about $30,000 in illegal campaign donations he received from Nigerian Lebanese billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, prosecutors said.

  • Fortenberry and his attorneys argued the prosecution was politically motivated and that Fortenberry misremembered details of a call with an associate who informed him of the illegal donations.

  • Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

What they’re saying: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking at a GOP retreat in Florida on Friday, said Fortenberry “had his day in court” and should make his appeal as a “private citizen.”

  • “I think when someone's convicted, it's time to resign,” he said at a press conference, adding that he planned to speak with Fortenberry later in the day.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi followed suit in a statement in which she said Fortenberry “must resign from the House.”

  • “Congressman Fortenberry’s conviction represents a breach of the public trust and confidence in his ability to serve. No one is above the law.”

Editor's note: This story and headline have been updated to reflect Fortenberry's resignation.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation

    Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska on Saturday resigned from office after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national. In a letter to the House, Fortenberry said he was resigning from Congress, effective March 31. “It has been my honor to serve with you in the United States House of Representatives,” he said in the letter.

  • Kevin McCarthy calls on embattled Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to leave Congress: 'When someone's convicted, it's time to resign'

    Fortenberry was convicted of 3 felonies on Thursday for lying to the FBI about his knowledge of an illegal $30,000 donation from a foreign national.

  • Disgraced GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry Resigns

    The longtime Nebraska Republican was convicted of three felonies related to a 2016 campaign donation he accepted from a foreign national.

  • Kevin McCarthy, Nancy Pelosi and Pete Ricketts call for Jeff Fortenberry to resign

    Kevin McCarthy, Nancy Pelosi and Pete Ricketts have called for Jeff Fortenberry to resign from Congress after being convicted on three felony charges ﻿for lying to the FBI.

  • Biden to propose minimum tax on billionaires as part of 2023 budget

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a minimum tax on billionaires as part of the fiscal 2023 budget that is expected to be unveiled on Monday, a document released by the White House showed. Biden's "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax" would set a 20% minimum tax rate on households worth more than $100 million, in a plan that would mostly target the United States' more than 700 billionaires, according to a White House fact sheet released on Saturday. The plan would require such households to pay the minimum tax of 20% on all of their income including unrealized investment income that is now untaxed, the fact sheet said.

  • Georgia voters challenge Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection

    A group of Georgia voters is challenging U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection, citing involvement in Jan. 6 riot.

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger faces tough reelection in Virginia

    Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger faces a tough reelection in the midterms this November. Several Republicans, including Yesli Vega, are trying to flip her seat in the 7th congressional district as the state leans toward the right. CBS News political producer Aaron Navarro spoke exclusively with the two candidates. He joined Lana Zak to discuss.

  • Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight’ Has a New Showrunner: Chris Miller

    Chris Miller will take the reins of NBC’s venerable “Tonight Show,” stepping in as showrunner as the current one, Jamie Granet-Bederman, takes a step back. Miller joins the program from “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where he served as one of the executive producers. He has ties to Fallon, having worked for Flower Films, the production […]

  • Arlington doctor sentenced for conspiring to ‘push pills,’ distributing illegal prescriptions

    The Justice Department said the doctor wrote more than 50,000 illegal prescriptions for controlled substances over the course of a five-year conspiracy.

  • Update: Arrest made in death of infant after dog attack in Martinez

    The great-grandmother of an infant who died after being attacked by a dog in Martinez has been arrested.

  • Master P Is Helping New Orleans Tornado Victims: 'We Have to Be Thankful for Life'

    "New Orleans, we've been through so many natural disasters, but we realize we're thankful for life," Master P said after a strong tornado hit his hometown Tuesday

  • Suspect arrested in case of missing Nevada woman

    The alleged kidnapper of 18-year-old Naomi Irion was taken into custody after a nearly two-week nationwide manhunt.

  • County, state agencies to assist with security, traffic at Trump rally in North Georgia

    The U.S. Secret Service is in charge of security at former President Donald Trump's rally Saturday in Commerce, but local agencies are also gearing up.

  • China confirms all on board China Eastern plane died in crash

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China confirmed late on Saturday that all 132 passengers and crew on a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week had died. Flight MU5735 was travelling from the southwestern city of Kunming to the port city of Guangzhou on Monday when it plummeted from cruising altitude to crash in a heavily forested area of Guangxi region. Speaking to reporters on Saturday night, Hu Zhenjiang, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), confirmed that there were no signs of life from the crash site and all 123 passengers and 9 crew members had been killed, state media said.

  • Ringo Starr's Son Zak Starkey Marries Sharna Liguz in L.A. Ceremony (with Eddie Vedder as a Best Man!)

    Zak Starkey and Sharna Liguz, who have been together for 18 years, tied the knot on their daughter Luna's 1st birthday

  • Biden sends subtle message to Polish leaders on democracy

    In a forceful speech in Warsaw denouncing Russia's Vladimir Putin and praising Ukrainians, President Joe Biden on Saturday also appeared to have a more subtle message for his Polish hosts. Speaking of a “perennial struggle for democracy,” Biden mentioned the rule of law and freedom of the press among the principles essential in a free society. Since they won power in 2015, they have been accused by the European Union of eroding the rule of law with changes that have given the party vast new powers over the judicial branch of government.

  • California Authorities Arrest 61-Year-Old Woman In 1993 Shooting Of Store Owner

    Nearly three decades after a “beloved” corner store owner was gunned down in his San Carlos, California shop, authorities have arrested an Oklahoma woman for what they believe was a “robbery gone wrong.” The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced Rayna Hoffman-Ramos, 61, had been arrested for the murder of Shu Ming Tang at a press conference Thursday in a case that had baffled investigators for decades and was once been featured on “America’s Most Wanted.” “Mr. Tang was well known in the Sa

  • Video: Some showers this weekend

    Some showers this weekend - Jacqueline Thomas

  • Urbandale school board member resigns her seat with more than a year left in her term

    Downs sent her resignation to the board Monday evening. In a Facebook post Friday, she said she's stepping down to focus on other areas of her life.

  • MIT used simulations to teach a robot to run, and the results are hilarious

    Scientists at MIT managed to teach a robot to run using machine learning. Normally robots are taught how to move across difficult terrain by preprogramming it into their code. This time, though, the scientists at MIT used simulations to teach the Mini Cheetah to run fast and adapt to walking on different terrain. The researchers … The post MIT used simulations to teach a robot to run, and the results are hilarious appeared first on BGR.