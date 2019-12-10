GOP Rep. Jim Jordan: 'I don't care how I'm remembered'

President Trump's Republican allies in his battle against impeachment don't seem too bothered about what the history books might say about them one day.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who has appeared on both the House Judiciary and House Intelligence Committee panels during the impeachment inquiry, frankly couldn't seem to care less about his personal legacy. "I don't care how I'm remembered," Jordan told HuffPost, adding that he hasn't given anything like that a "second's thought."

Instead Jordan said he's more concerned about House Democrats trying to remove Trump with "zero facts on their side" because they can't accept the 2016 election results, as well as what he apparently considers elitist attitudes of Democratic witnesses like Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, who testified before the House Judiciary Committee last week. "The arrogance that lady had for hillbillies like Jim Jordan from Ohio, or Mark Meadows from the mountains of North Carolina, or anyone across the heartland who voted for this president, the disdain that she had for us, you know, regular folk," he said.

Meadows and Collins were more measured than Jordan, with the former telling HuffPost that "historical commentary will be about the process more than the individuals," and the latter noting that "history writes itself."

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who is helping lead the Democrats' impeachment charge, wasn't buying the nonchalance, though. "History will not be kind to those that refuse to do their duty in the face of this unethical president," he said. Read more at HuffPost.

