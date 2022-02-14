GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says a Trump statement that suggested the execution of former Hillary Clinton campaign aides was 'right on target'

Trump reacted to a report saying the Clinton campaign hired a firm to access Trump Tower servers.

The former president said the allegations were crimes that "would have been punishable by death."

Jim Jordan echoed Trump's talking points, saying his statement was "right on target."

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said former President Donald Trump's statement in which he suggested executing Hillary Clinton campaign aides was "right on target" on Sunday.

Jordan, a staunch Trump ally, was reacting to the 45th president's Saturday statement on a new court filing by the special counsel John Durham, reported by Fox News.

The filing said that former aides to Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign paid a tech company to access servers belonging to Trump Tower and afterward the Trump White House in an effort to find links to Russia.

In his Saturday statement, Trump said the filing "provides indisputable evidence" that the Clinton team spied on his campaign and presidency "in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia."

Trump and his allies have long said that the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation from 2017 to 2019 into his campaign's links to Russia was a "witch hunt."

"This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution," Trump said.

"In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death."

Jordan echoed Trump's talking points, telling Fox News on Sunday: "That is what is so frightening here. You had the government working with the Clinton campaign to go after the Republican Party's nominee for president to spy on that campaign."

Jordan didn't provide any proof of his assertion that the US government was involved.

"We've never seen anything like this in history. So President Trump's statement yesterday I think is right on target. This is truly unprecedented, truly something that has never happened in the history of our great country."

Durham was appointed by then-Attorney General Bill Barr in October 2020 to investigate the US government investigation of the Trump 2016 campaign's connections with Russia.

The Durham investigation has since become a popular talking point among conservatives.

