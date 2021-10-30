GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's 'Disfunction' Whine Gets Flipped Back On Him

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) received a sharp reminder after he attempted to attack Democrats by complaining about “disfunction and disorganization” in Washington, but just ended up self-owning yet again.

“We’ve never seen disfunction and disorganization quite this bad in Washington,” the Donald Trump acolyte tweeted on Friday. “Democrats in Congress have no clue what they’re doing,” added the keen promoter of anti-vaccine talking points.

We’ve never seen disfunction and disorganization quite this bad in Washington.



Democrats in Congress have no clue what they’re doing. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 29, 2021

In response, many critics recalled the chaos-engulfed Trump White House ― of which Jordan was a vociferous supporter.

Gym Jordan tweeting as if we all have collective amnesia from the past 4 years. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) October 29, 2021

Sure we have. We only need look as far as your own career track record. — "International Strategery" (Ret.) (@IntlMergers) October 29, 2021

Weren't you in congress during the last administration? — Jewish Space Laser (@TapiocaPearl13) October 29, 2021

How can representatives with memory loss issues serve our country? How many times did you talk to trump on Jan 6? — Bigfoot Lives (@ab_lowery) October 29, 2021

The first half of this tweet is 4 years too late. https://t.co/u8z4ajVDBV — FinallyFreeOfTrump 🇺🇲 (@CorrectedDonald) October 30, 2021

Yes we have. Infrastructure week after week after week and the nothing. Covid will be gone in a few weeks, by whenever?, drink bleach or shine some sort of light inside your body. Not just disorganization, dysfunction no clue. Hopefully we don't have to endure again. — Pat DeGutis (@shoredays) October 29, 2021

But they're not trying to overthrow the government, there is that. — Oh My (@CWJK55) October 29, 2021

Gym Jordan is confused, again. Dysfunction, disorganization, and chaos were constant in the Trump White House. Constant staff turnover, staff hiding from Trump, secretly sharing their stories on the daily craziness inside the Trump White House. What a circus. Remember Rudi? OMG https://t.co/2P6MP1bIXa — Brenda Sandberg (@WhereTruthSings) October 29, 2021

Do you try to bring solutions to our issues or just contribute to the disfunction and disorganization? — Barricade (@Kyredwood) October 29, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

