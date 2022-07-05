GOP Rep. Kinzinger publishes 'unhinged' voicemail threats left by Trump supporters

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is no stranger to controversy, as he is one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the then president's actions leading up to the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Since joining nine other House Republicans, including Jan. 6 committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming, in voting to impeach Trump in 2021 for incitement of insurrection, Kinzinger has been a constant target of online vitriol. On Tuesday, Kinzinger released a compilation of threatening voicemail messages left by apparent Trump supporters.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois at the Jan. 6 committee hearing on June 23. (Bill O'Leary/the Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Take a listen to some of the calls taken in the office," Kinzinger wrote about the messages. "The threats are unhinged and all too common."

Audio of the profanity-laced messages is preceded by a warning that reads: "Disclaimer: You are about to hear real voicemails and phone calls directed to the Office of Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16). This video includes foul language and threats of violence. Viewer discretion is advised. Keep in mind all voicemails and phone calls are received by my interns, high school or college level, attempting to learn about the legislative process."

Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows. My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they’ve received while serving in my DC office.



WARNING: this video contains foul & graphic language. pic.twitter.com/yQJvvAHBVV — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 5, 2022

"You backstabbing son of a b***. You go against Trump y'all known y'all mother are sitting up there lying like a damn dog," one man is heard telling Kinzinger in his message.

"Gonna come protest in front of your house this weekend. We know where your family is and w're going to get you, you little c***sucker," another man says, adding "Gonna get your wife, gonna get your kids."

"You're going to swing for f***ing treason, you communist f***," a third caller tells Kinzinger.

As his tweets on Monday show, the deluge of criticism hasn't stopped Kinzinger from speaking out against Trump and the mob of his supporters who attempted to block the peaceful transfer of power to President Joe Biden on Jan. 6.

Kinzinger, who is not seeking reelection this year, regularly engages his fellow Republicans on social media, as he did on July 4 when he retweeted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's initial reaction to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

I agree with this 1/8/2021 tweet from @GOPLeader.



He may have forgotten, but our Jan 6 committee is utilizing our resources to bring these attackers to justice.



RT if you agree with old Kevin. https://t.co/27hJmg4d8h — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) July 4, 2022

In a January interview with Yahoo News nearly six months before the Jan. 6 select committee had held its first public hearing, Kinzinger bemoaned the state of the Republican Party.

"It leaves me sad of what the party has become. This is a party that always attracted me for the truth-tellingness, the kind of realism and the American strength aspect of foreign policy, the not playing into people’s emotions on the role of the federal government, the saying what needs to be said when it gets too big, etc. That’s been lost. It’s now a party that is profiting on populism, and that has one focus: raising money," Kinzinger said. "It’s a disappointing moment. We have to continue to fight for the soul of it because just as it was corrupted over time, it can be fixed over time. But the bottom line of it is that we’re in a moment where truth doesn’t matter, and this party will be around for a while. It’s depressing to think that’s where we are with it."