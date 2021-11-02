Lauren Boebert’s Attempt To Troll Greta Thunberg Goes Up Like Earth's Temperature

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lee Moran
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) faced mockery on Monday after she attacked climate activist Greta Thunberg’s “no more blah blah blah” comments at the United Nations COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Outside the summit, Thunberg called out world leaders for being all talk and too little action on addressing global warming. “No more blah blah blah,” she said. “No more whatever the fuck they’re doing inside there.”

QAnon-backing Boebert, a frequent self-owner on Twitter, fired back with her version of the “tell me without telling me” meme.

Critics turned Boebert’s post back on her, with some thanking her for inadvertently spreading Thunberg’s message about the need for action.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Greta Thunberg blasts leaders at U.N. Climate Change Conference

    At a rally in Glasgow, Scotland, activist Greta Thunberg criticized the leaders attending the U.N. Climate Change Conference, saying, “Change is not going to come from inside there. That is not leadership.”

  • Greta Thunberg Addresses Rally at COP26 Climate Summit

    Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg addressed a rally at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on November 1.Footage by Twitter user @Agisilaos_K shows Thunberg speaking to a crowd gathered in the Govan area of Glasgow for a Fridays for Future rally, where Thunberg criticised world leaders attending the summit.“We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet, no more whatever the f*** they’re doing inside there,” the 18-year-old activist said. Credit: @Agisilaos_K via Storyful

  • Mike Pence says he was guided by founding father James Madison and the Bible when he decided to defy Trump and certify the 2020 election

    "Psalm 15 says he keeps his oath even when it hurts," Pence said on Monday to an audience of young conservatives in Iowa.

  • Authorities think they know what's behind those jetpack sightings over Los Angeles

    “One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons,” authorities said.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene hit with 4 more fines for breaking House rule by refusing to wear mask

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was hit with four fines on Monday for failing to comply with House rules on masks.By the numbers: House members are fined $500 the first time they break the House pandemic rule and $2,500 is taken from their $174,000 congressional pay each time they commit the offense thereafter — and Greene has been cited at least seven times for this, per the Washington Post.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeD

  • Georgia official: Trump call to 'find' votes was a threat

    Donald Trump was threatening Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when he asked him to help “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in Georgia to Democratic President Joe Biden, Raffensperger writes in a new book. In it, Raffensperger depicts a man who defied pressure from Trump to alter election results, but also reveals a public official settling political scores as he seeks to survive a hostile Republican primary environment and win reelection in 2022. An engineer who grew wealthy before running for office, Raffensperger recounts in his book the struggle in Georgia that followed Biden's narrow victory, including death threats texted to his wife, an encounter with men who he says may have been staking out his suburban Atlanta home, and being escorted out of the Georgia capitol on Jan. 6 as a handful of right-wing protesters entered the building on the same day many more protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Only Way Trump Will Get Exercise

    The late-night host rips the former president's moves seen in a new video.

  • In one tweet, Elon Musk captures the everyday sexism faced by women in STEM

    The world’s richest man’s poor sense of humor is exposing how much of a boys’ club tech still is. In an Oct. 29 tweet, Musk proposed opening a school called the Texas Institute of Technology and Science.

  • Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke virtually tied in new poll

    In a fresh poll one year ahead of the general election, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is virtually tied with Beto O'Rourke — if the former congressman chooses to run.The big picture: The poll from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation and Rice University's Baker Institute shows O'Rourke within the margin of error, plus or minus 2.6%.Abbott leads with 44% support, compared to O'Rourke's 43%; 10% of respondents were undecided.Pollsters surveyed 1,402 voters who cast ballots in 2020. Get market news worthy

  • California farm town lurches from no water to polluted water

    The San Joaquin Valley farm town of Teviston has two wells. The one functioning well failed just at the start of summer, depriving the hot and dusty hamlet of running water for weeks. Even as officials restored a modicum of pressure with trucked-in water, and after the well was repaired, the hardships have endured.

  • Greta Thunberg and her allies lambaste U.N. Climate Change Conference from just outside

    A hundred activists from Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future youth movement and the loosely aligned group Extinction Rebellion gathered to mock the leaders assembled at the U.N. climate summit for what they consider to be empty rhetoric and inadequate action to combat climate change.

  • A Blackhawks prospect chose to wear this Halloween costume for some absurd reason

    Blackhawks 2016 second-rounder Artur Kayumov decided to treat Halloween as an occasion to needlessly offend a bunch of people, because why not!

  • Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias rise from ashes of wildfire

    Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees. The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid running to her waist had a higher purpose that — if successful — she'll never live to see: to plant a baby sequoia that could grow into a giant and live for millennia. The bright green seedling that barely reached Perry's knees is part of an unusual project to plant offspring from some of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if genes that allowed the parent to survive so long will protect new growth from the perils of climate change.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene retweets letter from Capitol riot suspect who said he was 'non violent' but appeared to attack an officer and say he punched his head 5 times

    Marjorie Taylor Greene retweeted a letter from Nathaniel DeGrave, who wrote that he "never assaulted anyone" and that his body armor was a costume.

  • 'King Richard' director says Will Smith was willing to spend 3 hours putting on prosthetics every day to transform into Venus and Serena Williams' father

    "I looked at Will straight in the eye and said, 'Look we don't need that,'" director Reinaldo Marcus Green told Insider.

  • Supply chain mess ‘continues to be a challenge,’ Tempur Sealy CEO explains

    Supply chain issues may be keeping many Americans up — literally — due to backlogs experienced by the world's largest bedding provider.

  • Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

    The pro-Trump actor, best known for her titular role in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer," said she's developed pneumonia.

  • Youngkin, McAuliffe in last-minute scramble to rally Virginia voters

    Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin were making last-minute pushes Sunday to energize voters across Virginia in the final days of the competitive and closely watched race for governor.

  • You Need These 3 Investments in Your Portfolio: The UN Climate Summit Shows Why

    The eyes of the world are on Glasgow, Scotland, where nearly every nation on Earth is participating in the United Nations Climate Change Conference. While the COVID-19 pandemic postponed last year’s COP26 summit, this year’s conference marks a pivotal moment … Continue reading → The post You Need These 3 Investments in Your Portfolio: The UN Climate Summit Shows Why appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The science everyone needs to know about climate change, in 6 charts

    Scientific instruments in space today can monitor hurricane strength, sea level rise, ice sheet loss and much more. Christina Koch/NASAWith the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are six things you should know, in charts. What’s driving climat