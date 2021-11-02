Lauren Boebert’s Attempt To Troll Greta Thunberg Goes Up Like Earth's Temperature

Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) faced mockery on Monday after she attacked climate activist Greta Thunberg’s “no more blah blah blah” comments at the United Nations COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Outside the summit, Thunberg called out world leaders for being all talk and too little action on addressing global warming. “No more blah blah blah,” she said. “No more whatever the fuck they’re doing inside there.”

QAnon-backing Boebert, a frequent self-owner on Twitter, fired back with her version of the “tell me without telling me” meme.

Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting.

pic.twitter.com/u12A9v7npu — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 1, 2021

Critics turned Boebert’s post back on her, with some thanking her for inadvertently spreading Thunberg’s message about the need for action.

Thank you for helping broadcast her message.



While it's clearly lost on you, maybe it will resonate with people who would like to save the planet. — Katie Porter's Whiteboard (@ChipHarbour) November 1, 2021

The fact that you don’t understand what she’s doing does not mean that she doesn’t understand what she’s doing. — Steve Benedict (@SteveBenedict17) November 1, 2021

Why would you criticize a young girl who is articulate and passionate in her beliefs? It’s her world that is at stake. Try listening. Try learning. — Mark C. Serreze (@MarkSerreze) November 1, 2021

Same thing I think every time I see you have posted. — David Fishbaugh (@fishdavid81) November 2, 2021

Show America and the world that YOU cannot conceive, understand what @GretaThunberg is talking about.@GOPLeader@LeaderMcConnell

YOUR BEST?🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/pumo9o3Xsg — Stronger Together🏳️‍🌈❤️🏳️‍⚧️ (@Thenina77) November 1, 2021

Greta will be remembered for a good long while.



You will be forgotten shortly, @laurenboebert — DeeWillRize (@RizeDee) November 1, 2021

You just proved it for yourself, #boebertisanidiothttps://t.co/e7eUxe8inh — Anne Marie Flynn (@🏠) (@AnneMarieFlynn2) November 1, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

