GOP Rep Lauren Boebert Catches Hell For Biblical Quote About Secrets

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) tweeting of a passage from the Bible about secrets could come back to haunt her, critics predicted.

On Wednesday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker shared Luke 8:17, which reads: “For nothing is secret that will not be revealed, nor anything hidden that will not be known and come to light.”

“For nothing is secret that will not be revealed, nor anything hidden that will not be known and come to light.” Luke 8:17 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 27, 2021

Tweeters mockingly suggested Boebert ― a Donald Trump acolyte who often self-owns on the social media platform ― may have been talking about her alleged involvement in the planning of the Jan. 6 insurrection, as reported by Rolling Stone on Sunday. Boebert denies the report.

Other detractors proposed more suitable verses she could have shared.

I wish lawmakers wouldn’t invoke scripture 🙄



Shame that separation of church and state doesn’t apply to them. — 🐺𝕁𝕠𝕟𝕟𝕚’s 𝕋𝕨𝕠 ℂ𝕖𝕟𝕥s🐺 (@JonnisTwoCents) October 27, 2021

Proverbs 6:16-19 – For there are six things the Lord hates—no, seven: haughtiness, lying, murdering, plotting evil, eagerness to do wrong, a false witness, sowing discord among brothers.



Is your soul clean Rep? Think on it tonight… — 🇵🇱Reality Dose🇺🇸 (@LRPow79) October 27, 2021

So you must be talking about the events of January 6.



And you are right. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) October 27, 2021

So, you’re saying your role on 01.06.2021 will come to light? — H-PBR (@h_pbr) October 27, 2021

Good choice of quote. I hope you read it.

And lawyer up. — Arse Grammatica (@ArseGrammatica) October 27, 2021

If this holds true, you're in deep shit, Bobo. https://t.co/6EfjIaDdIf — Edward DeLoges (@gone4good2) October 28, 2021

Titus 1:16 “They claim to know God, but they deny him by what they do. They are detestable, disobedient, and unfit to do anything good” — Bill wolf (@Wwolfhunt) October 27, 2021

So you support the January 6 Bipartisan Committee investigating the Insurrection — Phil Frady (@pfrady) October 27, 2021

Of course scripture in the mouth of the snake still sounds like hissing. https://t.co/OqxRXwUeLq — Chip Wheat (@WheatCwheat) October 27, 2021

Yep that’s right, and the false prophets and antichrists that are talked about in the Bible, like yourself, @laurenboebert, are revealing themselves on a daily basis. https://t.co/cZttsDULMV — SpottinGriftersSince92 (@SpottinGrifter1) October 27, 2021

Love this. Does this represent acceptance that what you did is going to come to light soon?



If so, we'll pray for it to turn out as best it can for you and pray the judges will have compassion and understanding. 🙏 — Shawn Riegsecker (@ShawnRiegsecker) October 27, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



This is hilarious. First, that you think tweeting a Bible verse makes you a “Christian” (no more than standing in a garage makes you a “car”).



Second, looking forward to you learning the truth of sad verse the hard way.

Enjoy! 🔥🔥 — Dave (@philly_2chitown) October 27, 2021

Remember this verse when all the details of January 6th “come to light”! — Brenda Tullo (@brenda_tullo) October 27, 2021

finally starting to figure it out, eh?...



and what was that "1776" Tweet about, anyway?... — Tom Murphine (@madmurph2) October 27, 2021

Totally true. You’re in trouble. — Iain (@IainBD1) October 27, 2021

😂😂😂 Oh, the irony — Sgt. Hugo Stiglitz (@Culinary_Jeremy) October 27, 2021

So, is this passage some kind of cryptic message admitting your involvement with Jan 6th? — Darcy Mak (@DarcyMak) October 27, 2021

Thanks for the morning laugh i needed it pic.twitter.com/yLQ7rsone2 — art gallegos (@artgallegos4) October 27, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

