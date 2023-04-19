GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Massively Outraised By Democratic Rival Adam Frisch

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was outraised by more than $1 million by her 2024 Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the first three months of 2023, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Boebert, the Donald Trump-loving firebrand, only narrowly beat former Aspen councilmember Frisch in the 2022 midterms following a recount.

She took victory with just 50.06 percent of the vote.

Frisch raised $1.7 million from mainly small donors and money flowed into his campaign from across the country, reported the Colorado Sun.

Boebert, who has caused controversy with a string of stunts including heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech, raised $667,000, per the Denver Post.

