GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s MLK Day Tribute Backfires

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Monday joined thelonglist of Republicans whose attempts to honor Martin Luther King Jr. have gone awry.

Boebert marked MLK Day by quoting the late civil rights leader on Twitter.

She wrote:

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

“On this day, we remember his incredible legacy and contributions to this great nation,” the congresswoman added.

Boebert’s tribute didn’t sit well with critics:

Your party is literally seeking to ban the teaching of his speeches in public schools, Lauren. https://t.co/nDBCowcv12 — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) January 17, 2023

I’m not sure why you keep popping up on my feed as “You might like” (Thanks Elon) but #MLK would be revolted by you. Either do a 180 and start behaving in a manner that reflects someone at least remotely aware of what he stood for (unlikely) or just stop. Full stop. — Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) January 17, 2023

They won’t be able to remember his legacy when people like you want to ban schools from teaching children about it because you think it teaches them to hate America, Lauren. — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) January 16, 2023

There is no way she doesn't see the sick irony, right? You shouldn't speak his name, much less use his words. — Erik Davis - NC (@ErikDavisforNC1) January 16, 2023

Shame on you for quoting Dr. King. — Mitchell Robinson (@mrobmused) January 16, 2023

Using his words to push your narrative that he would be vehemently against is really something. — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) January 17, 2023

Which member of your staff put this out for you? I find it very hard to believe you could ever possibly know anything that Dr Martin Luther King had to say. You stand for everything he fought against. Shame on you. — Sandra Dee Bonadonna (@zonepolitical) January 17, 2023

This sounds like something taught in a CRT class — Nathan Denton (@varsitywook) January 17, 2023

Ewww. No you didn’t. You should be ashamed using his words. He was fighting against people like you. — Jersey Craig (@Jersey_Craig) January 16, 2023

Your intern picked a good quote. — robert jon anderson (@RobAnderson2018) January 16, 2023

How dare you. Further proof that you have no shame. — David Phillips (@BrotherJulius83) January 16, 2023

