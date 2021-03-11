GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert released a Nancy Pelosi attack advert with a gunshot sound effect

Thomas Colson
·2 min read
lauren boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Controversial GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert released a video attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi which featured a gunshot sound.

  • The Colorado congresswoman gained notoriety in January for pledging to carry a gun around Congress.

  • "Madam Speaker, tear down this wall," Boebert said in the video, followed by gunshot sounds.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, the newly elected member of Congress who gained notoriety in January for pledging to carry a gun around Congress, has drawn criticism after releasing a video attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in which the sound of gunshots can be heard.

The Colorado congresswoman published a video on Tuesday which depicted her walking along some of the razor-wire fencing which has been installed around the Capitol since the deadly riot on January 6. "Madam Speaker, tear down this wall," Boebert says in the video. As her signature appears on the video, the sound of two gunshots can be heard.

The video comes only two months after hundreds of pro-Trump protestors stormed the Capitol and targeted lawmakers including Pelosi. Two women were charged in the Capitol riot who said they were "looking" for Pelosi in the Capitol "to shoot her in the friggin' brain," according to an affidavit.

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, who also represents Colorado, criticized Boebert's decision to release the video on Wednesday, calling the congresswoman "depraved."

"I'm not going to work with folks who normalize that behavior because it's not funny, it's not normal, it's not okay," Crow said, per Mediaite.

"What we have seen over the last three years - and certainly on January 6 - is that words have consequences, especially if you're an elected official.

"People listen to you and they act on what you say, and very real people are getting hurt and getting killed, because some people don't understand that. That's a leadership failure and we can't tolerate it."

Boebert is a vocal gun rights advocate who owns a gun-themed bar and restaurant called Shooters Grill, where waiting staff carry guns.

Boebert in February appeared at a virtual meeting of the House Natural Resources Committee with at least four firearms displayed in the background. During the conference call, she criticized the committee's proposal to ban people from carrying firearms in its hearing room at the Capitol. She called the proposed rule "absurd and discriminative."

She later responded to criticism that the guns were stored unsafely behind her by saying they were "ready for use."

