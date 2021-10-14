GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed Over Response To Norway’s Bow And Arrow Killings

Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was told on Twitter to “try again” after she delivered her latest bad take in a seriesofbadtakes.

After a man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people in Norway on Wednesday, Boebert tried to spin the mass killing into an attack on calls for gun law reform in the United States.

Critics pointed out the many flaws in her logic:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

