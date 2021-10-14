GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed Over Response To Norway’s Bow And Arrow Killings

Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was told on Twitter to “try again” after she delivered her latest bad take in a seriesofbadtakes.

After a man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people in Norway on Wednesday, Boebert tried to spin the mass killing into an attack on calls for gun law reform in the United States.

A man in Norway just killed a bunch of people with a bow and arrow.



Norway has some of the strictest gun laws around, yet mass killings still occur.



Liberals need to understand it is not the gun - it is the criminal who commits the act! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 13, 2021

Critics pointed out the many flaws in her logic:

There were a total of 25 murders in Norway in 2018; in America, 16,214 people were murdered in 2018, mostly with guns.



Try again… https://t.co/ZYcLXyh8Az — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 14, 2021

Did it happen yesterday, and the day before, and the day before that? When the archers start mass killing daily let us know. — Klein Blue Girl (@AllenAltcoin) October 13, 2021

In 2020 31 people died from guns in Norway, in the US approx 19380 people died from guns. We know it's not the gun ding dong. But if we did better with who is getting them then we would be better off. Simple logic, I know it escapes you. — GayMouthOfTheSouth (@gaymouthofsouth) October 13, 2021

Do you have someone that tells you to say the stupid things you do or do you just come up with them on your own? — Abandoned America 🏚️🇺🇲 (@abandonedameric) October 14, 2021

The hashtag stands. Because a bow and arrow isn’t a mess shooting. And it’s once in a while - not hundreds of times a year. — Oopsiedaisy 🌼 (@oopsiedaisy73) October 13, 2021

AR-15: Don't politicize it

Bow and arrow: SEE gUnS dOn'T kIll pEopLE, pEoPle k https://t.co/AqeetHNxfQ — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) October 14, 2021

Imagine what he could do with an assault weapon. Ban guns — ‏ًً (@someknew) October 13, 2021

I wanted to say something to show that #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb, but she beat me to it. https://t.co/4RyIFAC3Bd — § Jason the 13th 🔪 🔪 🔪 (@JasonCT) October 14, 2021

Yes, the painful, long Norwegian history of "bow and arrow" massacres.



You goddamn, lying, seditious clown. — The Nicest Boy on this Website and App (@bikivindaloo) October 13, 2021

a bow and arrow will kill far fewer people than a semi-automatic weapon. IT. IS. ABSOLUTELY. THE. GUN.



I know it's hard to understand hon', but we really need you to try on this one. — Qaren and the Qomplaints (@pandard66) October 13, 2021

In Norway, 5 people were just killed by bow and arrow.



In Las Vegas, Stephen Paddock shot and killed 60, while another 411 were wounded by gunfire.



But sure, basically the same thing. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 13, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

