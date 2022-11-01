GOP Rep. Liz Cheney: 'I would not vote for J.D. Vance' for Ohio Senate; supporting Democrat Tim Ryan

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, speaks with reporters as she walks to the House chamber during final votes, at the Capitol in Washington, on Sept. 30, 2022.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said Wednesday that if she lived in Ohio, she would be voting for Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan over his opponent, fellow Republican J.D. Vance.

Cheney, one of President Donald Trump's most prominent Republican critics, made the statement exactly one week away from Election Day.

During a sit down interview with PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff in Cleveland, Cheney was asked who she favors in the Ohio Senate race.

"I would not vote for J.D. Vance," she said.

When asked if she'd vote for Ryan if she was an Ohioan, Cheney replied, "I would."

More: Get political news, fast and to the point, delivered to your inbox.

Vance, a Trump-endorsed candidate, is a venture capitalist and a conservative commentator whose success was ignited by his 2016 memoir, a New York Times bestseller.

Tim Ryan has represented Ohio for nearly 20 years and launched a presidential campaign in 2016.

In response to Cheney, the Vance campaign touted their endorsement – issued earlier Tuesday – from Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman f5rom Hawaii and presidential candidate who recently announced she was leaving the Democratic party.

In accepting the Gabbard endorsement, Vance said on Twitter: "Grateful to have the support of the last person to clean Tim Ryan's clock on the debate stage," a reference to the colorful exchanges Ryan and Gabbard had on the presidential debate stage in 2019.

Andrew Surabian, a Republican strategist who is advising Vance, mocked Cheney on Twitter: "lol I think my favorite thing about this is Liz Cheney being so delusional that she actually thinks her endorsement is a net positive for anyone."

Cheney endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin last week.

More: Cheney considers 2024 presidential bid after Wyoming loss; Murkowski leads in Alaska: updates

David Jackson contributed to this reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liz Cheney: 'I would not vote for J.D. Vance' in Ohio Senate race