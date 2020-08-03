GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert's daughter publicly chides him for ignoring 'medical experts,' getting COVID-19

Rep. Louie Gohmert's (R-Texas) daughter Caroline is disappointed her father "ignored medical expertise" and didn't wear a mask, and now has COVID-19, she said in a brief statement Sunday night. "This has been a heartbreaking battle [because] I love my dad and don't want him to die. Please please listen to medical experts. It's not worth following a president who has no remorse for leading his followers to an early grave."









Caroline Gohmert, who records music under the stage name BELLSAINT, may love her father but she revealed last year that she does not agree with him politically. A song she released last summer, "Much Like My Father," begins like this: "Everybody loves you, but there's poison in the water. You get away with everything. Much like my father."

Gohmert, 66, told his staff — in person — last week that he tested positive for the highly communicable coronavirus. His aides then told reporters that he and his GOP colleagues have pressured staff to work in the office and similarly eschew face masks. Gohmert may also have infected some of his Democratic colleagues.

More stories from theweek.com

The housing crisis is here

5 brutally funny cartoons about Bill Barr’s brand of justice

The Lincoln Project celebrates Portland's Wall of Moms. The Wall of Moms is splintering.

