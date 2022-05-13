GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn Receives A Brutal Reminder After Veterans Tweet

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn Receives A Brutal Reminder After Veterans Tweet
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lee Moran
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Madison Cawthorn
    Madison Cawthorn
    American politician and member of the US Congress since 2020

Far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s tweet evoking veterans backfired.

The North Carolina Republican appeared to criticize sending $40 billion of aid to Ukraine with this post on Wednesday:

In response, he received a series of searing reminders of his own voting against bills that assist former U.S. military service members.

“DON’T EVEN pretend you care about Veterans,” responded VoteVets, a progressive PAC promoting Democratic military veterans for Congress.

Other critics remembered his misleading campaign ads that spun his rejection by the U.S. Naval Academy.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories