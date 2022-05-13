GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn Receives A Brutal Reminder After Veterans Tweet

Far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s tweet evoking veterans backfired.

The North Carolina Republican appeared to criticize sending $40 billion of aid to Ukraine with this post on Wednesday:

Imagine if we spent $40 Billion on veterans. — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) May 11, 2022

In response, he received a series of searing reminders of his own voting against bills that assist former U.S. military service members.

“DON’T EVEN pretend you care about Veterans,” responded VoteVets, a progressive PAC promoting Democratic military veterans for Congress.

Other critics remembered his misleading campaign ads that spun his rejection by the U.S. Naval Academy.

In March, Cawthorn voted against a bill to provide $20 billion per year to veterans exposed to toxins during their service https://t.co/ySn2OTuhJl — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 12, 2022

Fact #1: The U.S. spends hundreds of billions of dollars a year on the VA.



Fact #2: Cawthorn is a member of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee, and he really ought to be aware of Fact #1. https://t.co/RJpxEJ8E7c — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) May 11, 2022

Imagine if @RepCawthorn, @GOPLeader McCarthy and 172 other House Republicans hadn't voted against the #HonoringOurPACT Act earlier this year.



But no, House Republicans don't think health care for veterans sick & dying from burn pit exposure is worth it. https://t.co/Tq8Vgjvs0Lhttps://t.co/ebJ6S7EWou — Henry Connelly (@HenryVConnelly) May 11, 2022

Imagine if we had a Congressman who, being a member of the VA committee, didn't vote no for helping veterans with their debts simply because the book had too many pages to read. https://t.co/P1PLkYLE5W — Josh Remillard (@JoshRemillardNC) May 11, 2022

We currently spend $340 billion a year on veterans, you ignorant jackass.



You also vote against veterans' benefits every chance you get, so kindly fuck off and stop using our service members as political pawns. https://t.co/95EGIrJMaVpic.twitter.com/KcSL5VbNsl — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) May 12, 2022

You vote against Veterans EVERY CHANCE YOU GET. You even voted against expanding care for those exposed to burn pits. DON'T EVEN pretend you care about Veterans. — VoteVets (@votevets) May 11, 2022

The annual VA budget is nearly $300 billion. You'd know that if you were remotely competent. https://t.co/sj95YPLz8l — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 11, 2022

Cawthorn voted against a major toxic exposure package which is arguably the most significant boost to veteran healthcare since the creation of the VA itself. https://t.co/ztUUijaiBM — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) May 11, 2022

Imagine if Cawthorn could remember back just 6 weeks ago when Republicans were demanding the U.S. send assistance to Ukraine? https://t.co/CMifLqHrJE — K.C. Banks - (Something Goes Here) (@kenbax47) May 11, 2022

"Things aren't going great for me. Time to turn things around and tweet something random about veterans" https://t.co/hts8raEhoI — J.D. Simkins (@simkins_jd) May 11, 2022

More America first messaging. https://t.co/HYEaYKhaNj — David Knowles (@writerknowles) May 12, 2022

Republicans have repeatedly voted against helping veterans. https://t.co/71awJVhYIL — Nathan Schneider (@SchneiderLD35) May 12, 2022

Dear @RepCawthorn: Unlike you, I’m a veteran and didn’t lie about getting accepted to the Naval Academy. Wanted to let you know Democrats increased funding to veterans last year to $270 billion. https://t.co/XhTxT9Ka96 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 11, 2022

Imagine voting against 12 bills that would benefit veterans and then posting this tweet. https://t.co/WQ5KKES5kf — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) May 11, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

