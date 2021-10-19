GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Unhinged Parenting Advice Panned As 'Dangerous’

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) urged mothers to raise their sons to be monsters in an off-the-rails speech slammed on social media as “dangerous” and sociopathic.

The extremist first-term lawmaker said society wants to “de-masculate young men” because “they don’t want people who are going to stand up” in footage shared online Monday by activist group Right Wing Watch. It’s unclear where the video was filmed, but it’s now going viral.

“All you moms here — the ones who I said are the most vicious in our movement — if you are raising a young man, please raise them to be a monster,” added Cawthorn, who’s pushed Donald Trump’s election lies, warned “bloodshed” will be inevitable if “our elections continue to be rigged,” and once posed for pictures at Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s vacation retreat.

Cawthorn has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by former classmates at a Northern Virginia Christian college. Four women told BuzzFeed News Cawthorn was aggressive, misogynistic, or predatory toward them.

Complaining that "our culture today is trying to completely demasculate all the young men," Rep. Madison Cawthorn issues a plea to parents: "If you are raising a young man, please raise them to be a monster." pic.twitter.com/v7b0pN3RA3 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 18, 2021

Cawthorn’s comments on the video were cheered by those in his audience. But he was denounced by many on Twitter.

“America is an exceptional nation precisely because we don’t raise monsters,” responded Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.). “Radical Republicans are dangerous.”

Others accused Cawthorn of wanting to “create a culture of toxic masculinity” and suggested he “be censured and expelled from Congress.”

More evidence below that the Naval Academy was right in rejecting Madison Cawthorn, who lied about getting accepted by the Academy. America is an exceptional nation precisely because we don’t raise monsters.



Radical Republicans are dangerous. https://t.co/bTFwujEVAI — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 18, 2021

So, essentially, @CawthornforNC wants to create a culture of toxic masculinity, rapists, molesters, and serial killers.



Thanks for inflicting us with this sociopath, @NCGOP. https://t.co/kgD9aODeES — Nathan Schneider (@SchneiderLD35) October 19, 2021

Now here’s a guy that truly deserves to be censured and expelled from Congress. Actually, what he really deserves is a muzzle. https://t.co/YL4a9ZIlwk — Alan Cooper (@MrAlanCooper) October 18, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

