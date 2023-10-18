GOP Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks says she got death threats after voting against Jim Jordan

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, said Wednesday she has received "credible death threats" after pulling her support from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in the second round of balloting to choose the next speaker of the House.

Miller-Meeks, a Republican who represents the 1st Congressional District in southeast Iowa, supported Jordan in the first round of votes on Tuesday but cast her vote Wednesday for U.S. Rep. Kay Granger of Texas, a Republican who chairs the Appropriations Committee.

"Since my vote in support of Chairwoman Granger, I have received credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls," Miller-Meeks said in a statement Wednesday evening. "The proper authorities have been notified and my office is cooperating fully."

In all, Jordan lost 22 Republican votes in his quest to become speaker. He ended the second round of voting with 199 votes, while House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York had 212. Candidates need 217 votes to win a majority.

Jordan had the support of all four of Iowa's U.S. representatives during the first round of voting on Tuesday.

Miller-Meeks said she voted for Jordan on Tuesday "for the greater good of the House Republican Party."

"However, after one round of votes, with my support, he was not able to secure enough votes for the speaker nomination, and my initial concerns about threatening tactics of Jim Jordan’s supporters, including from members of Congress, increased despite assurances," Miller-Meeks said in the statement.

Iowa's other three Republican U.S. representatives, Ashley Hinson, Zach Nunn and Randy Feenstra, maintained their support for Jordan in the second round of voting on Wednesday.

Jordan is a co-founding member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus and an ally of former President Donald Trump. He did not vote to certify President Joe Biden 's victory in the 2020 election and is helping lead House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into Biden as chair of the Judiciary Committee.

Miller-Meeks said her office has received calls from people urging her to support Jordan and others who "urged me to look for a conservative consensus candidate."

"Our party needs a consensus candidate so we can get back to the work forwarding appropriations, supporting Israel, and stopping the insane policies of the Biden Administration," she said in the statement.

The House has been without a speaker for more than two weeks, since a small group of Republicans successfully led an effort to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this month. All four of Iowa's representatives had supported McCarthy.

Jordan headlined a fundraiser for Miller-Meeks earlier this year.

Miller-Meeks' likely Democratic opponent, former state lawmaker Christina Bohannan, criticized Miller-Meeks Tuesday for her first vote in favor of Jordan.

"Rep. Miller-Meeks’ choice for speaker yet again shows her true values," Bohannan said. "Instead of working together to empower a moderate option that can get things done for Iowa, Miller-Meeks prefers an extremist who is the author of the GOP’s nationwide abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest — which she also herself supported."

Miller-Meeks has said she supports a 15-week national abortion ban with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

