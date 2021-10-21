GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Transphobic Taunt Slammed On Twitter

Lee Moran
·1 min read

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) faced backlash on Wednesday for a tweet mocking assistant health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, the country’s first transgender four-star officer.

Critics slammed the Donald Trump-adoring, conspiracy theory-endorsing Greene for transphobia with her post, below:

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) drew similar ire with her “welcome to woke medicine, America” post about Levine, with Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) calling her “a hateful bigot.”

Greene has made transphobic comments before, even going so far as to post an anti-transgender sign near the office of another representative who has a transgender child.

Critics of Greene’s tweet said they had reported it to the platform as targeted harassment. Twitter did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Rep Explains Why Republicans ‘Go Limp’ On Donald Trump

    Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger described the fear that keeps other Republicans in Congress silent about the former president.

  • Signs of Alzheimer's Usually Ignored by Women

    More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and the majority are women. According to the Alzheimer's Association, an average of 3.8 million U.S. women are battling the fatal disease and could be at higher risk due to "biological or genetic variations or differences in life experiences." Eat This, Not Talk talked to experts about the signs of Alzhimer's usually ignored by women and how to help prevent it. Read below for six tips about the disease from Alzhimer's specialists—and to

  • Doing This With Your Fingers May Be an Early Parkinson's Sign, Says Mayo Clinic

    Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects motor coordination. And while the symptoms of PD can become debilitating for certain patients, they often begin gradually, with only subtle signs that something is amiss. That's exactly why knowing the signs of Parkinson's is so essential. By recognizing certain symptoms that can easily fly under the radar, you can develop a treatment plan that will preserve your quality of life in a timely manner. Read on to f

  • Rudy Giuliani Is Scaring The Crap Out Of People With His Bizarre Video Filter

    The Trump sidekick recorded a political attack ad while using an "Abe Lincoln" filter and it was as weird as it sounds.

  • Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses GOP challenger over SC Congressman Tom Rice

    “Republican Traitors Who Join Democrats Will Be Primaried,” Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote in an email endorsing Tom Rice’s challenger.

  • The Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance Returns to Showcase Over 100 Rare Cars

    The automotive exhibition, to be held October 23 at Las Vegas Ballpark, will raise funds to provide free air transportation to those with medical needs.

  • Column: The IRS wanted a new tool to go after tax cheats. Republicans and bankers blocked it

    President Biden wants to step up the war on tax cheats, so of course the GOP and banks object.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger says Republicans don't speak up about Trump because they'll 'be replaced by somebody like a Marjorie Taylor Greene' if they do

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger also said "democracy will be in real trouble" if the narrative about peaceful protests on January 6 persisted.

  • Four militants, one soldier killed in Kashmir after attacks on civilians

    Four militants and a soldier were killed in two separate gun battles in Indian Kashmir on Wednesday, a police officer said, as violence in the disputed region continued following a spate of attacks on civilians. More than 30 people have been killed after a rise in violence in Kashmir in recent weeks, including targeted killings of minority Hindus, Sikhs and migrant workers in the Muslim-dominated valley. Kashmir valley's police chief, Vijay Kumar, said three militants killed were involved in the recent target killing of migrant workers, while two Indian soldiers were injured and one died.

  • New Zealand passes "world-first" law mandating banks to report and act on climate change risks

    New Zealand passed a "world-first" law requiring financial institutions to disclose and act on climate change impacts concerning their businesses, officials announced Thursday.Why it matters: About 200 of the "largest financial market participants in New Zealand" will have to "disclose clear, comparable and consistent information about the risks, and opportunities, climate change presents to their business," per a statement from Commerce and Consumer Affairs minister David Clark.Get market news

  • Tucker Carlson Makes Totally Untrue Statement About Vaccines, Citing 'Science'

    The Fox News host said that there was "no difference" in the way vaccinated and unvaccinated people spread COVID-19.

  • House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms

    The House is voting Thursday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from a committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. If the House vote succeeds, as is expected, there’s still considerable uncertainty about whether the Justice Department will prosecute Bannon, despite Democratic demands for action. The outcome could determine not only the effectiveness of the House investigation but also the strength of Congress’ power to call witnesses and demand information — factors that will certainly be weighing on Justice officials as they determine whether to move forward.

  • A new poll found that 78% of Republicans want Trump to run in 2024, which is a 12-point increase since May

    Just 66% of Republican voters said the same thing in May, revealing that the former president support within the party is actually growing.

  • Trump to launch his own social media platform

    After being silenced by Facebook and Twitter for months, former U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he'll be launching his own social media platform, TRUTH Social. Trump was kicked out of several social networks following the January 6 Capitol Hill riots. In a press release on Wednesday, he said his new app is being created to 'fight back against the 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley', which he says silences 'opposing voices in America'. TRUTH Social will be launched through a new company, a merger between Trump Media and Technology Group, or TMTG, and Digital World Acquisition Group. That's a special purpose acquisition company - already listed on the NASDAQ.The merger will allow TMTG to also be listed on the stock exchange, as well as give it access to Digital World's cash raised from its IPO. According to the press release, that cash amounts to 293 million dollars - assuming none of that firm's shareholders choose to redeem their shares. The impending deal values Trump's company at $875 million dollars. But the merger is not yet complete. Both companies have said that would depend on shareholder redemptions not exceeding a minimum cash requirement. The press release said a beta version of TRUTH Social will be available to invited guests next month.It also said that in the future, TMTG intends to launch a streaming service featuring 'non-woke' entertainment programming, as well as a cloud service which it hopes will rival Google and Amazon.

  • Florida to ships at sea: ‘Reroute your thinking’

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida’s 15 ports and $117 billion maritime trade industry can save Christmas.

  • Paris Hilton speaks out about her 'severe PTSD' while pushing for youth treatment center reform

    Paris Hilton speaks out about her 'severe PTSD' while pushing for youth treatment center reform

  • U.S. women are largely dissatisfied with how they're treated. Most men don't see a problem.

    Women's satisfaction with the treatment of their gender in the United States is at a record low, according to a Gallup poll. A majority of men, however, don't see a problem. The study, released last week, found that 53% of Americans are very or somewhat satisfied with the treatment of women in society - tying a record low that first hit when the #MeToo movement gained national attention in 2017. Since 2016, women's satisfaction has dropped 17 points to 44%, while men's fell by five points to 61%

  • AT&T Business CEO Anne Chow won't back down to Asian hate, and she's urging other leaders to stand firm in their own convictions

    There's a difference between equality and equity, and understanding that is key for leaders looking to build successful teams, Chow told Insider.

  • 6 myths women are told about the gender pay gap

    Here are several harmful misconceptions that diminish the scope of the gender wage gap and its lasting impact on not just women but our families as well.

  • Across Africa, major churches strongly oppose LGBTQ rights

    In Ghana, home to a diverse array of religions, leaders of major churches have united in denouncing homosexuality as a “perversion” and endorsing legislation that would, if enacted, impose some of the harshest anti-LGBTQ policies in Africa. In Nigeria, the umbrella body for Christian churches depicts same-sex relationships as an evil meriting the lengthy prison sentences prescribed under existing law. In the United States, Western Europe and various other regions, some prominent Protestant churches have advocated for LGBTQ inclusion.