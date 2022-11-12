GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Candidate Quality' Tweet Goes Awry

Lee Moran
·2 min read

Twitter users claimed irony was dead after far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted about the need for “candidate quality” in the GOP.

In a lengthy thread that the Donald Trump loyalist shared on Elon Musk’s social media platform Friday, Greene explained why she “truly” believes “one of the most important paths to saving America is by having as many strong Republican governors as possible” and “keeping them in place.”

“How about candidate quality, individual campaign work ethic & ability, and their campaign strategies,” Greene wrote in one message.

The call for “candidate quality” was too much for folks online, given how Greene has been stripped of her House committee assignments for liking social media posts calling for the murder of prominent Democrats.

Greene could be reinstated and take a more prominent role in the House, though, if Republicans take back the chamber in the 2022 midterms. Greene won reelection over Democrat Marcus Flowers in this week’s vote.

Greene’s personal profile has also been suspended from Twitter for violating its COVID misinformation policies and she has previously peddled racist and antisemitic conspiracies, likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust and tried to cast doubt on evolution.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene: DeSantis should stay put as governor

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a close ally of former President Trump, says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) should stay on as governor amid rumors that he could challenge Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024. Greene did not directly mention DeSantis’s potential interest in a 2024 run in a Twitter thread on Friday but…

  • DNC adviser: Lauren Boebert election loss would be 'gain for OnlyFans'

    Democratic Party adviser Kurt Bardella landed in hot water for implying during an MSNBC interview that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R, CO-3) might join OnlyFans should she not be reelected. The South Korean-born DNC adviser spoke with “The ReidOut” show host Joy Reid about the midterm race between Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch. “I guess it might be a gain for OnlyFans,” Bardella said of the possible defeat for the right-wing Colorado congresswoman.

  • Ivanka Trump is 'done' with DC and 'would never' go back to being her father's senior adviser, sources tell CNN

    "(Ivanka) would never go back to that life," a source told CNN about whether former President Donald Trump's daughter would rejoin his presidential advisory team.

  • Unsettled California races could tip US House control

    The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in play, though only a handful were seen as tight enough to go either way. In California, the primary battlegrounds are Orange County — a suburban expanse southeast of Los Angeles that was once a GOP stronghold but has become increasingly diverse and Democratic — and the Central Valley, an inland stretch sometimes called the nation’s salad bowl for its agricultural production.

  • GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands 'Immediate' Call For New Arizona Election

    After Democrat Mark Kelly was named the winner in the Arizona Senate race, Trump cries "scam and voter fraud."

  • Ann Coulter Blames Trump for GOP Setbacks, Says He Should ‘Shut the F– Up, Forever’

    Lots of Republican infighting after this week's midterm failed to produce a "red wave"

  • Police Lab Finds Nothing In Envelope Kari Lake Campaign Said Held 'Suspicious' Powder

    The envelope had reportedly been sent to the GOP gubernatorial candidate's Arizona campaign headquarters.

  • 'Hypocrisy Off The Charts': Lindsey Graham Mocked For Tearful Herschel Walker Plea

    "If you’re going to be that evangelical ... be evangelical about the values this man has violated when it comes to abandoning his kids," Van Jones said.

  • An engineering manager at Twitter reportedly threw up after being told he had to fire hundreds of people

    An engineering manager at Twitter vomited after getting a list from Elon Musk's advisers naming hundreds of people he was tasked with firing, per NYT.

  • Rep. Boebert is locked in an unexpectedly close race. Some constituents say they're tired of a 'mini Trump.'

    In the heart of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, a rural region spanning much of the southwestern part of the state, some people who voted for Republican

  • Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona, leaving Democrats 1 seat away from holding the Senate

    Kelly’s victory shows that in what should have been a favorable year for Republicans — with sky-high inflation and the usual midterm backlash weighing on Democrats nationwide — there are limits to the appeal of hard-right politics in a key swing state like Arizona.

  • Results: Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford defeats Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election

    Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 10 p.m. EST.

  • Virginia’s Republican Lieutenant Governor Says She Can’t Support Trump in 2024

    Virginia’s Republican lieutenant governor said Thursday she would not support former president Donald Trump if he decides to run for president again in 2024.

  • Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

    Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect and serve our entire state as your next governor,” Lombardo said in a statement issued shortly after Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak conceded the race. “It appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning,” Sisolak said in comments following a batch of vote results reported in Clark County.

  • Pelosi faces uncertain future weeks after attack on husband

    The morning after the midterm election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slipped on a sterling silver whistle given to her by her husband, who was attacked last month by an intruder at their San Francisco home. The final results will determine which party controls the House — and Pelosi's own future. This could be the end of Pelosi’s long tenure in Congress.

  • Dramatic new details released of Bush, Cheney dealing with 9/11 attacks

    More than 21 years after the Sept. 11 attacks, new details of how President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney reacted that day as in the lead-up and aftermath are now public. Bush and Cheney sat together for the interview in the Oval Office on April 29, 2004, along with three aides. One of the more dramatic portions is Bush, who was being rushed from Florida onto Air Force One for a day of hopscotching around the nation, recounting giving Cheney the authority to authorize a shootdown of a plane if necessary.

  • Top Kremlin Darling Shocks Putin Officials With Backstabbing Spree

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIn a shocking statement on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Vladimir Putin’s private army, spoke out about Russia’s relationship with American democracy. “Gentlemen, we have interfered, we do interfere, we will interfere,” he said. It was just the latest sign of how the catering boss-turned-warlord—known as “Putin’s chef”—has become one of the most powerful voices in Russia, with a say in how Moscow

  • Laxalt’s lead in Nevada Senate race narrows to under 800 votes

    Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead in the Nevada Senate race against incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) narrowed to less than 800 votes on Friday night as party control of the upper chamber still hangs in the balance. Cortez Masto is trailing Laxalt by just 0.1 percent, with only about 7 percent of the vote left…

  • Youngkin, like DeSantis, faces Trump's fury

    Fresh off a diatribe against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump went after another popular Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, in what seemed like a warning meant to dissuade him from seeking the presidency in 2024.

  • Matthew Stafford questionable for Sunday

    As of Friday, it’s still unclear whether or not Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be behind center as Los Angeles plays Arizona on Sunday. L.A. head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his press conference that Stafford will be listed as questionable. Stafford did not practice on Thursday, but McVay noted the quarterback was able [more]