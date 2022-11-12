GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Candidate Quality' Tweet Goes Awry

Twitter users claimed irony was dead after far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted about the need for “candidate quality” in the GOP.

In a lengthy thread that the Donald Trump loyalist shared on Elon Musk’s social media platform Friday, Greene explained why she “truly” believes “one of the most important paths to saving America is by having as many strong Republican governors as possible” and “keeping them in place.”

“How about candidate quality, individual campaign work ethic & ability, and their campaign strategies,” Greene wrote in one message.

Did the individual campaigns execute to win?



These are more difficult to discuss but they are factors as well. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 11, 2022

The call for “candidate quality” was too much for folks online, given how Greene has been stripped of her House committee assignments for liking social media posts calling for the murder of prominent Democrats.

Greene could be reinstated and take a more prominent role in the House, though, if Republicans take back the chamber in the 2022 midterms. Greene won reelection over Democrat Marcus Flowers in this week’s vote.

Greene’s personal profile has also been suspended from Twitter for violating its COVID misinformation policies and she has previously peddled racist and antisemitic conspiracies, likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust and tried to cast doubt on evolution.

You talking about candidate quality is a huge oxymoron! — BlueVibes (@onecrowtwocrow) November 12, 2022

😂😂😂😂Candidate Quality?!!!Good one! You’re ground zero for disgraceful candidates that shouldn’t run for dog catcher let alone Congress!! — Anne (@skierbride) November 12, 2022

“Candidate quality”.



Irony is dead. — M.E. Brown 🇺🇸 (@Botanicalsrock) November 11, 2022

Candidate quality? Ability? Work ethic???? You're barely verbal...but you are funny. Like strange funny. — AMPEGBASSBOY (@ampegbassboy) November 12, 2022

WTF candidate quality. Hershel Walker, Majorie Taylor Green. What qualities do you see in these two candidates. — John Bland (@kotlbland) November 12, 2022

Candidate quality? Well that leaves you out. — ivy_cpa2013 (she/her) (@ICpa2013) November 12, 2022

Remember when you said "Jewish space lasers" are what causes wildfires? That meat not "grown in PEACH TREE dishes will cause electric bot shocks in the bodies of the vaccinated? You know NOTHING about candidate quality, you absolute pinecone. — Elizabeth (@ComeGetYourCat) November 12, 2022

"candidate quality, individual campaign work ethic & ability" - you possess NONE of these — Nahani Silverwulf (@NSilverwulf) November 12, 2022

What would you know about candidate quality? Your bottom of the barrel. — Patrick Keschl (@PatrickKeschl) November 11, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

