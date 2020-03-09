GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz self-quarantines for coronavirus exposure just 1 hour after flying with Trump

More GOP lawmakers are self-quarantining after they were informed they interacted with an attendee at last week's Conservative Political Action Conference who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Doug Collins (R-Ga.) will undertake precautionary recommendations from their doctors to isolate themselves until the 14-day incubation period for the virus expires in a few days. Neither congressman is experiencing symptoms. They were both, however, in close contact with President Trump recently, and Gaetz wasn't informed about his interaction with the CPAC attendee until he was midway through a flight on Air Force One.









I'm told Gaetz's office wasn't informed until MID-FLIGHT that he had interacted with the infected CPAC attendee... but Gaetz was tested for coronavirus immediately after he landed, per sources. https://t.co/C06wYA4C8L — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 9, 2020

Gaetz was seen in congressional chambers last week facetiously wearing a gas mask while the House voted on a COVID-19 spending package.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) are also self-quarantining this week for the same reason as Collins and Gaetz, while Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said he was exposed, as well, but was told he was not at any risk and does not plan on self-quarantining.

