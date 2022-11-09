GOP Rep. Mayra Flores immediately blamed voters for staying home after she lost a competitive House seat

Republican Representative Mayra Flores of Texas, who is running for reelection, speaks at a campaign event on October 10, 2022 at the University Drafthouse in Mcallen, Texas. Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images

GOP Rep. Mayra Flores slammed voters for staying home after she lost a competitive House seat.

"DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART!" she said on Twitter.

Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez defeated Flores in Texas' 34th Congressional District.

Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores wasted no time in ripping her voters after she lost a competitive House seat during Tuesday's midterm elections.

"The RED WAVE did not happen. Republicans and Independents stayed home," Flores said on Twitter. "DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART!"

Flores lost to Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez on Tuesday in Texas' 34th Congressional District, which was a rare contest between two sitting members of Congress.

Earlier on Tuesday, Flores tweeted a picture that was photoshopped to show a red-colored wave and said "TODAY'S FORECAST," a show of confidence that Republicans were poised to win many of their elections.

But early election results show Democrats holding stronger than expected, picking up toss-up races and holding competitive districts.

Flores was born in 1986 in Burgos Tamaulipas, Mexico, and immigrated to the US at six years old, eventually making history when she became the first Mexican-born US House member after winning a special election in June.

Early Wednesday morning after the race was called against her, Flores thanked those who "invested" in her campaign.

"Thank you to every single person that put their love, sweat and tears into this community. They know who they are and I will always remain grateful to them," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider