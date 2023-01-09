GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says Rep. George Santos' 'entire résumé and life was manufactured' and that it will be 'very difficult to work with anyone who cannot be trusted'

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina speaks to supporters at her election night event after defeating former state Rep. Katie Arrington in the 1st District GOP primary on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Meg Kinnard/Associated Press

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace spoke about her new colleague, Rep. George Santos, on CBS News.

She said it will be "very difficult" to work with Santos because he's proven untrustworthy.

Santos recently admitted to lying extensively about his background and work experience.

On Sunday, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace lambasted freshman Rep. George Santos on television for lying about his background and experience on the campaign trail.

Mace was asked on CBS News' "Face the Nation" how she could work with Santos after he's admitted to fabricating much of his résumé, and if he should be removed from office.

"It's very difficult to work with anyone who cannot be trusted," Mace said. "It's very clear his entire résumé and life was manufactured until a couple days ago when he finally changed his website."

"It's a problem," Mace continued. "If we say we can't trust the left when they are telling the truth, how can we trust our own?"

Whilst campaigning, Santos lied extensively about his job experience, education, and more. He said he went to a prestigious high school and attended Baruch College and New York University for higher education. Each of the schools said they had no records of Santos attending.

Santos also said he previously worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Neither business said he ever worked there.

He initially claimed he was Jewish, describing himself as a "proud American Jew." Santos, who is Catholic, later backtracked, claiming he said he was "Jew-ish."

He later apologized for what he called "embellishment" in a series of interviews.

"If I disappointed anyone by my résumé embellishment, I'm sorry," Santos said on WABC radio.

And judging by Mace's comments, Santos' lies appear to have hurt his standing amongst his Republican colleagues. Some representatives, however, aren't as worried about Santos' list of lies.

While also appearing on "Face the Nation," GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales defended him by simply saying, "there's a lot of frauds in Congress."

"I mean, George Santos is the least of this country's worries," he added.

