GOP Rep. Paul Gosar appears to defend fundraiser with white nationalist Nick Fuentes

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) appeared to defend himself against criticism that erupted on Tuesday after reports that he's scheduled to hold a fundraiser with Nick Fuentes, who has been labeled a "white supremacist" by the Justice Department.

The big picture: Fuentes' channel on the social media platform Telegram posted a flyer Monday night advertising the fundraiser between the congressman and America First PAC, a group run by Fuentes.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Gosar's office could not be reached for comment.

What they're saying: Gosar appeared to defend the joint fundraiser on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

“Not sure why anyone is freaking out. I’ll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First,” Gosar said in an apparent reference to the America First PAC, which is comprised of young members of the far right, per the Washington Post.

“They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts. Ignore the left.”

The big picture: Gosar has circulated conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack — including that pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt was “executed” by police "lying in wait" — and suggested that the violence during the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville in 2017 was a false flag by the left.

Gosar was criticized in February for being a keynote speaker at an America First PAC event in Orlando, where Fuentes delivered a white-nationalist speech.

Go deeper: Gosar's family calls his Jan. 6 comments "despicable"

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.