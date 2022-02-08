GOP Rep Rips Politicians Who ‘Side With Criminals’ And People Can’t Believe His Gall

The Republican congressman who likened the deadly U.S. Capitol riot to a “normal tourist visit” faced a barrage of criticism ― and accusations of hypocrisy ― on Monday when he called out people in office who “side with criminals.”

“Any act of criminal violence is an assault on justice, which is why we must provide our brave men and women in blue with community support, the resources, and especially the political backing needed to adequately respond to surging crime across the nation,” Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) said on the House floor.

Rep. Clyde: Those in political office show both ignorance and cowardice when they side with criminals pic.twitter.com/OECzMvCWQ5 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2022

Clyde’s comments were too rich for many people on Twitter, given how he has repeatedly downplayed the violence that unfurled on Jan. 6, 2021 ― even though, on the day itself, he was pictured desperately helping to barricade a door on the House chamber to stop the mob.

Pretty cheeky for one of the leading insurrectionists.👇 https://t.co/Z0iM56Lnq2 — Fred is FED UP! (@FZirm) February 8, 2022

He’s talking about his own party https://t.co/apmnJ43tmv — Tracey Taylor London 🇺🇸 (@traytaymakeup) February 8, 2022

Was this a mea culpa? https://t.co/SjsDLVfkbY — Bill Huddleston (@bhuddleston66) February 8, 2022

This guy called January 6th insurrectionists “tourists.” From that time on, everything he says sounds like Charlie Brown’s teacher to me. I feel sorry for the people he supposedly represents. https://t.co/gvR7MoGmbW — Super Boosted Dani 💉💉 💉 (@Danigirl65) February 8, 2022

Yes, Andrew Clyde, an ignorant coward is exactly what I thought when you sided with criminals. https://t.co/OG06OD1gEY — Stephanie🌊🌊🌊🌊🌴🌴 (@zteca72) February 8, 2022

He knows he's talking about himself, right?https://t.co/YjRs7X6o0c — Trump Clown Show Cancelled (@CxlTheClownShow) February 8, 2022

The cashier from the Capitol Tourist Gift Shop seems butt hurt. @Rep_Clydehttps://t.co/z7YjWzgjOf — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) February 8, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

