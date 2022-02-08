  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GOP Rep Rips Politicians Who ‘Side With Criminals’ And People Can’t Believe His Gall

Lee Moran
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andrew Clyde
    American politician

The Republican congressman who likened the deadly U.S. Capitol riot to a “normal tourist visit” faced a barrage of criticism ― and accusations of hypocrisy ― on Monday when he called out people in office who “side with criminals.”

“Any act of criminal violence is an assault on justice, which is why we must provide our brave men and women in blue with community support, the resources, and especially the political backing needed to adequately respond to surging crime across the nation,” Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) said on the House floor.

Clyde’s comments were too rich for many people on Twitter, given how he has repeatedly downplayed the violence that unfurled on Jan. 6, 2021 ― even though, on the day itself, he was pictured desperately helping to barricade a door on the House chamber to stop the mob.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories