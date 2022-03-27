GOP rep says White House walk-back of Biden's Putin comment 'damages his credibility'

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) leaves a House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.





Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that the White House's backtracking on President Biden's remarks saying Russian President Vladimir Putin shouldn't remain in power "damages his credibility."

During an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox News, Waltz told host Maria Bartiromo that Biden's remarks are going to add more fuel to Russian propaganda.

"And it could actually backfire to make Putin stronger internally," Waltz said. "And then, number two, look, Maria, for deterrence to work, the commander in chief has to be credible. This kind of flip-flopping, he says one thing, and then the White House has to clean it up, damages his credibility."

Waltz added that he doesn't believe people are taking Biden seriously over his previous remarks about the month-long conflict in Ukraine.

"And the commander in chief has to be taken seriously. I don't think he's taken seriously right now. When you're on the international stage, the entire world is watching, and you make gaffes like talking about American boots on the ground in Ukraine, which he did, and the White House had to clean it up, and then you imply we're pushing for regime change in Moscow, and the White House has to clean it up, on top of Nord Stream 2 and on top of so many other things, it's damaging to our ability to deter Putin, because the commander in chief is not taken seriously," Waltz added.

Waltz also said he agreed with Biden's comments on Putin, however, adding that Russia has to make the change internally.

Multiple Biden administration officials said that the U.S. has no plans for regime change in Russia a day after the president declared that Putin can't remain in power.

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, for free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness. We will have a different future, a brighter future, rooted in democracy and principles, hope and light, of decency and dignity, of freedom, and possibilities," Biden said on Saturday after NATO allies met last week for an emergency meeting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden added.