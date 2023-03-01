GOP Rep Schooled With Receipts

Reuters Videos

STORY: In the video, Ukrainian servicemen can be seen getting into a simulation of a tank cab and loading tank shells, supported by Canadian soldiers at an undisclosed location in Poland.Text on the video said the soldiers were being trained on Leopard 2A4 tanks.Canada pledged on Friday (February 24) to increase the number of Leopard 2 tanks it would provide to Ukraine to a total of eight.Poland's prime minister said in Kyiv on Friday his country had delivered four Leopard tanks already and was prepared to send more.