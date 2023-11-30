GOP Rep to Special Counsel Jack Smith: Your ‘Days Are Numbered’

Newsmax

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) seemingly made a veiled threat against special counsel Jack Smith Wednesday, saying during an interview on Newsmax that his “days are numbered.” He was reacting to the special counsel’s redacted warrant for information about and data from former President Donald Trump’s account on X, formerly Twitter. The Jan. 17 warrant requested, among other things, “all users who have followed, unfollowed, muted, unmuted, blocked, or unblocked” Trump’s account. “I consider it a badge of honor to be on another one of Jack Smith’s lists,” Higgins said on Newsmax’s The Chris Salcedo Show. “So, I’ll just say that his days are numbered, and American patriots are not going to stand idly by, good sir, and allow our republic to dissolve. We are prepared to fight legally and peacefully and within the parameters of the Constitution with every ounce of our might and focus.” Smith’s office indicted Trump in Washington, D.C. on four felony counts regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

