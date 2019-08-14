GOP Rep. Steve King has a history of controversial remarks. Here's some that riled people up

Rep. Steve King has a penchant for creating uproar across the nation with his comments.

While defending his remarks, the Iowa Republican has generally claimed he is misquoted and that he doesn't trust most media outlets. But for many Democrats and Republicans, his comments have gone too far.

King is currently under fire for comments he made while defending his stance of not allowing exceptions for rape and incest in anti-abortion legislation he tried to pass in Congress. He questioned whether there would be any population left, if it were not for "rape and incest," King said during a meeting with the Westside Conservative Club on Wednesday.

"What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?" he said at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa. "Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages taken place and whatever happened to culture after society I know I can't certify that I'm not a part of a product of that."

Here's a history of some of King's controversial remarks.

King questions why "white nationalist," is offensive language

In an interview with the New York Times, King questioned why "white nationalist," among other terms, are deemed racist language.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” King said in an interview with the Times that published Jan. 10. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

King said not all cultures contribute equally to society

King said presuming all cultures are equal devalues the "founding fathers" while arguing with an event attendee at a town hall in Webster County, Iowa. He said that by acknowledging that every culture is equal and contributed equally to society it reduces, "...the contributions of the people that laid the foundation for America and that's our founding fathers," King said at the event on May 28, 2019, in Fort Dodge.

King suggests an electric fence along U.S.-Mexico border

On the House floor in July 2006, King suggested building a border wall along the country's southern border and said the top of the fence could be electrified, not to kill a person, but instead discourage them from "fooling around with it."

"We do that with livestock all the time," King said.

If Obama is elected president, King said terrorists would 'celebrate'

In March 2008, King said terrorists would celebrate a Barack Obama presidency and that al Qaeda "would be dancing in the streets in greater numbers than they did on September 11 because they would declare victory in this war on terror."

King also said terrorists would be gleeful about then-candidate Obama's pledge to pull U.S. troops from Iraq and that Obama's father had Muslim roots in Kenya and gave his son the middle name Hussein.

King compares immigrant children to drug mules

While talking about "Dreamers" in a July 2013 interview for Newsmax TV, King claimed that for every young immigrant who becomes a school valedictorian there are "100 out there that, they weigh 130 pounds and they've got calves the size of cantaloupes because they're hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert."

King compares immigrants to hunting dogs

While discussing immigration at a May 2012 town hall in Pocahontas, Iowa, King said the U.S. should select the best immigrants, a process he likened to choosing hunting dogs.