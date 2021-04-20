GOP Rep. Steve Stivers resigns to run Ohio commerce chamber, leaving another House vacancy

Rep. Steve Stivers of Ohio, the former campaign chair for House Republicans, announced on Monday that he's stepping down next month to oversee his home state’s chamber of commerce.

