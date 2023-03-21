GOP Rep. Stuns Critics With Prediction Of It Blowing Over For Donald Trump

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) drew ridicule on Monday with her comment about how at least one of former President Donald Trump’s legal woes may simply disappear.

Tenney, appearing on Trump-boosting Newsmax, said a possible looming indictment of Trump over alleged hush money payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels was a “garbage” case.

“It’s really the worst of our system on display here and it’s unfortunate,” said Tenney. “But I think this is all going to blow over because I don’t see any way that they’re actually going to get Donald Trump to appear in a court for sentencing, or I mean for indictment, or for any type of charge.”

The expected arrest of Trump is just “grandstanding” by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, she added.

Watch the video here:

Rep. Claudia Tenney on Newsmax says she's confident that a Trump indictment will "blow over" because he simply won't show up in court pic.twitter.com/c7zXKsUGzY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2023

Trump claimed Saturday that he’d be arrested on Tuesday, calling for supporters to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK.”

Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina, however, has said the 2024 GOP presidential candidate would surrender to authorities without complication..

“We will follow normal procedure if it gets to that point,” he said, adding: “There won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago with Secret Service and the Manhattan DA’s office.”

Tenney's claim was widely mocked on Twitter, where many critics pointed out it's not how the justice system works:

This is not--and we cannot emphasize this enough--how the judicial system works https://t.co/ZkR4sOc5SP — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 20, 2023

Dear @RepTenney: As a former prosecutor, I wanted you to know that it doesn’t work like that. https://t.co/soMlESsvnJ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 21, 2023

judge: “where’s the defendant”



lawyer: “probably playing trash can basketball with wadded up big mac wrappers”



judge: [bangs gavel] “outsmarted again, next case” https://t.co/xfcEvJNDgG — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 20, 2023

Don, we're here to arrest you.



Don't wanna! Can’t make me! Fuck off.



Oh, ok! We'll be on our way, then.



[indictment blows over] https://t.co/VzzL1hnwvp — Guy Gavriel Kay (@guygavrielkay) March 20, 2023

Here’s a GOP congresswoman from NY saying Trump indictment will “blow over” because Trump simply won’t show up to be indicted in Manhattan.



I mean, could these people BE any more meshuga? https://t.co/SSxAA4hcvD — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) March 20, 2023

I had no idea you can just ignore indictments and they just blow over if you don’t show up. https://t.co/eQdieNeaSh — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 20, 2023

I'll be sure to let my clients know that prosecutors will let their indictments "blow over" if they refuse in appear in court for their arraignment. https://t.co/rqkEwAP33T — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 20, 2023

Oh , is that how it works? https://t.co/y0Vvag14qW — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) March 20, 2023

