WASHINGTON — Rep. Rich McCormick , a freshman Republican from Georgia, temporarily closed a district office due to "serious threats of violence" against staff Tuesday night.

The congressman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he shuttered his office in Cumming, Ga. and reported the threats to the Capitol Police.

"I take the safety of my team seriously," he said. "We will still be working for you remotely so reach out to my staff if you have any needs."

Julie Singleton, a spokesperson for McCormick, said all of his staff are safe but declined to share details about the threat.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. A deal between factions of House Republicans to pass a stopgap spending bill and avoid a government shutdown will be tested Tuesday with a procedural vote. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Threats against members of Congress have increased in recent years, reportedly leaving the U.S. Capitol Police overrun with investigations. Capitol Police said in January that the caseload last year was "historically high" as the agency looked into more than 7,500 threats against lawmakers.

This week, McCormick sponsored one of two new resolutions to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., over her comments in support of Palestinians amid Israel's assault on Gaza in pursuit of Hamas.

The House was set to vote on the resolution Tuesday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GOP rep temporarily closes district office over 'serious threats'