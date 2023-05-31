GOP Rep Whines About 99-Page Bill, Gets Schooled With Simple Math

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) drew ridicule after he whined on Fox News about not having enough time to read the 99-page bill that President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) thrashed out to suspend the national debt limit and curb some spending.

“We ought to have a lot more time,” Norman grumbled to Fox News’ John Roberts on Tuesday after parroting a right-wing talking point about comments once made by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that are frequently taken out of context.

Norman, who in January 2021 infamously demanded former President Donald Trump declare martial law to stop Joe Biden from taking office, also complained about the bill being sent out for review over the Memorial Day weekend.

“But he is giving you 72 hours to consider it before you are asked to vote on it,” Roberts told Norman.

“It’s only 99 pages,” the Fox anchor later added.

Let’s do some math. If GOP Rep Ralph Norman works 8 hours a day, that’s 24 hours over 3 days to read 99 pages. That comes out to reading a little over 4 pages every hour.



And these are double spaced text pages.



Alternatively, he can have AI summarize the bill for him in 1 min. https://t.co/UHxvw09iFE — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 30, 2023

On Twitter. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) led the mockery of Norman’s gripe.

“Let’s do some math,” wrote Lieu.

“If GOP Rep Ralph Norman works 8 hours a day, that’s 24 hours over 3 days to read 99 pages. That comes out to reading a little over 4 pages every hour. And these are double spaced text pages,” he continued.

“Alternatively, he can have AI summarize the bill for him in 1 min,” Lieu added.

Norman, however, at the weekend had appeared to have had at least some time to digest the bill as he described it as “insanity,” despite his later moan on the conservative network.

“A $4T debt ceiling increase with virtually no cuts is not what we agreed to. Not gonna vote to bankrupt our country. The American people deserve better,” he tweeted.

This “deal” is insanity.



A $4T debt ceiling increase with virtually no cuts is not what we agreed to.



Not gonna vote to bankrupt our country. The American people deserve better. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) May 28, 2023

Related...