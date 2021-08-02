GOP report says evidence 'proves' COVID emerged from Wuhan lab

GOP report says evidence 'proves' COVID emerged from Wuhan lab
Jerry Dunleavy
·5 min read

House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans released their report on COVID-19’s origins, pointing to evidence of a lab leak, genetic modification, and a cover-up, making the case the virus accidentally emerged from the Wuhan lab in the fall of 2019.

The report concluded that “the preponderance of evidence suggests SARS-CoV-2 was accidentally released from a Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratory sometime prior to September 12, 2019,” and “the virus, or the viral sequence that was genetically manipulated, was likely collected in a cave in Yunnan province, PRC, between 2012 and 2015."

The report said Wuhan lab researchers, CCP officials, and “potentially American citizens” all “directly engaged in efforts to obfuscate information related to the origins of the virus and to suppress public debate of a possible lab leak.”

Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas led the GOP’s China Task Force and released a report in September alleging a Chinese cover-up and detailing serious concerns about the Wuhan lab. The House Foreign Affairs ranking member's new addendum to that report puts a spotlight on the Wuhan lab.

The new report “outlines evidence that points to the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the source of the outbreak, and outlines some of the many steps researchers at the WIV along with Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance took to cover up the research being done there.”

It also “breaks down how scientific papers written by researchers at the WIV not only prove the WIV was doing dangerous genetic modification research on coronaviruses at unsafe biosafety levels, but also that WIV researchers had the ability to genetically modify coronaviruses as early as 2016 without leaving any trace of that modification.”

McCaul said he believes now is the right time to "completely dismiss" the hypothesis that the Wuhan wet market was the source of the outbreak.

“We know gain-of-function research was happening at the WIV and we know it was being done in unsafe conditions. We also now know the head of the Chinese CDC and the director of the WIV's Biosafety Level-4 lab publicly expressed concerns about safety at PRC labs in the summer of 2019. It is our belief the virus leaked sometime in late August or early September 2019. When they realized what happened, Chinese Communist Party officials and scientists at the WIV began frantically covering up the leak, including taking their virus database offline in the middle of the night and requesting more than $1 million for additional security,” he said.

McCaul added: “But their cover-up was too late — the virus was already spreading throughout the megacity of Wuhan. Within a month, satellite images show a significant uptick in the number of people at hospitals around the WIV with symptoms similar to COVID-19. At the same time, athletes at the Military World Games became sick with symptoms similar to COVID-19. Some of them carried the virus back to their home countries — creating one of the earliest super spreader events in the world.”

The report contends that the removal of the WIV's virus and sample database in September 2019, as well as safety concerns expressed by Chinese scientists, point to the conclusion that the virus leaked from the lab.

A State Department fact sheet released in January contended that Wuhan lab researchers “conducted experiments involving RaTG13, the bat coronavirus identified by the WIV in January 2020 as its closest sample to SARS-CoV-2 (96.2% similar)” and the lab “has a published record of conducting ‘gain-of-function’ research to engineer chimeric viruses.” The fact sheet asserted the lab “engaged in classified research, including laboratory animal experiments, on behalf of the Chinese military” and that lab workers became sick with coronaviruslike symptoms in autumn 2019.

The GOP report noted that the Wuhan lab’s online database contained “more than 22,000 entries consisting of sample and pathogen data collected from bats and mice." The database was pulled offline on Sept. 12, 2019, and the report noted there has been "no consistent answer" as to why it has not been put back online.

The report contends that one or more researchers could have become infected with the virus after collecting it in the wild or manipulating in the lab and could have subsequently provided a "vector for the virus to spread" while traveling to and from the WIV on the Wuhan Metro or a daily shuttle service that was available.


The Republicans said the report “lays out ample evidence that researchers at the WIV, in conjunction with U.S. scientists and funded by both the PRC government and the U.S. government, were conducting gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the WIV."

Its conclusion is that there is "ample proof that the virus could have been genetically manipulated.”

The GOP report noted that there is ample evidence the Chinese government, WIV researchers, and others were working to discredit the suggestion the virus could have been human-made or leaked from the lab.

It also points to the “installation of a People’s Liberation Army’s bioweapons expert as the head of the WIV’s’ Biosafety Level 4 lab" in late 2019 rather than January 2020 as has been previously reported. The new report said that a PLA major general "taking over part of the WIV demonstrates the CCP was concerned about the activity happening there as news of the virus was spreading" and that if the Chinese military actually took control in 2019 then "it would mean the CCP knew about the virus earlier, and that the outbreak began earlier."

Meeting minutes from discussions between lab scientists and the WHO-China team reveal lab leak concerns were referred to as “conspiracy theories.” The WHO-China January report concluded the most likely origin for COVID-19 was a jump from animals to humans. However, since then, the U.S. and others have cast doubt on the credibility of the report, while Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said there was a "premature push" to dismiss the lab leak theory during the investigation. The Chinese government shot down a second investigation into its government labs in June.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, China, Wuhan Lab, NIH, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Original Author: Jerry Dunleavy

Original Location: GOP report says evidence 'proves' COVID emerged from Wuhan lab

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'This is a time where you need national unity' but it's the opposite: Rick Klein

    The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."

  • China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as cities began introducing strict curbs to halt an increasingly severe outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The number of new cases in mainland China, reported as of July 31, was up from 55 reported a day earlier. The new cases included 53 domestically transmitted cases across eight provinces, bringing the total number of domestic cases in the past 10 days to 284 across 14 provinces and municipalities.

  • China’s Putting Pigs in 13-Story ‘Hog Hotels’ to Keep Germs Out

    (Bloomberg) -- China is taking hog biosecurity to new levels -- 13 stories in fact.That’s the height of a building in southern China where more than 10,000 pigs are kept in a condominium-style complex, complete with restricted access, security cameras, in-house veterinary services and carefully prepared meals.The seemingly luxurious conditions represent a state-of-the-art approach to biosecurity in which pigs -- the main source of meat in China -- are shielded from viruses, including the devasta

  • ‘Going to Get Worse’: Fauci Issues Urgent New Plea for People to Get Vaccines

    REUTERS/Stefani Reynolds/PoolDr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned Americans that while he doesn’t expect the United States to return to the lockdowns or stay-at-home restrictions that defined the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, he believes “things are going to get worse” for the unvaccinated.“We’re looking not, I believe, to lockdowns, but we’re looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we’re seeing the cases go up,” Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, s

  • Big problems with small money? Republicans catch up to Democrats in online giving

    For the first time in modern history, both parties are growing reliant on — and beholden to — their online constituents.

  • Schauffele wins gold, fulfills family dream

    Team USA’s Xander Schauffele won gold to end a winless drought dating back to January 2019 and fulfilled his family’s longtime Olympic dream in Tokyo. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Indian woman recovers after 100 days with COVID

    Archana Devi returned to her family home in India's northern Meerut city on Friday after battling the coronavirus for 100 days.The 45-year old was admitted to hospital on April 21.She underwent extensive treatment before finally being discharged on July 30. Punit, her son, said that he had lost hopes that his mother would survive.But with proper treatment, she finally emerged victorious over the disease.He said she still has a cough and therefore needs oxygen support at home, but seems fine otherwise. Dr. Gyanendra Kumar works at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College where she was admitted He said her recovery look so long because she developed fibrosis in her lungs. The hospital had to give her physiotherapy to reduce her dependency on external oxygen support.She's one of thousands of people battling the coronavirus. India was battered by the Delta variant of the virus in April and May.But the number of infections has again been rising, with more cases being reported in recent weeks.The health ministry says the nationwide tally of infections has reached over 31 million since the start of the pandemic.

  • New Louisiana abortion, policing, marijuana laws take effect

    Louisiana is ending jail time for possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana, adding new requirements for doctors administering the […] The post New Louisiana abortion, policing, marijuana laws take effect appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Olympics-Italy hails new sprint king, as drama unfolds at airport

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the most coveted crown in athletics on Sunday, giving Italy its first 100 metres gold on a night of high drama in Tokyo. As Jacobs stormed https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-italys-jacobs-takes-stunning-100-metres-gold-2021-08-01 to the first Olympic title of the post-Usain Bolt era, the fate of a Belarusian sprinter's Tokyo Games was playing out at a nearby airport. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who had been due to compete in the women's 200 metres on Monday, told Reuters she had sought the protection of Japanese police https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/exclusive-olympics-belarusian-athlete-says-she-was-taken-airport-go-home-after-2021-08-01 at Tokyo's Haneda airport after being taken to the airport against her wishes.

  • Penny Oleksiak breaks Canadian record with 7th career Olympic medal

    Penny Oleksiak is officially Canada's most decorated Olympic athlete of all time.

  • Lille beat Paris-Saint Germain in season curtain raiser

    Surprise French champions Lille beat Cup winners Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions Trophy season curtain raiser in balmy Tel Aviv on Sunday.

  • Evictions crisis: Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats cannot blame Republicans

    Progressive is angry her party allowed the clock to run out on renewing measure that lapsed Saturday night Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other House and Senate Democrats hold news conference Civilian Climate Corps in Washington on 20 July 2021. Photograph: Bonnie Cash/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Democrats who control the House of Representatives cannot blame Republicans for a looming crisis over evictions, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, after a federal moratorium lapsed on Saturday night.

  • New poll shows women of color highly motivated to vote

    Women of color turned out to vote at record rates in the 2020 election, with almost nine in 10 agreeing that the stakes were too high not to vote, according to a new poll.Why it matters: The findings in the poll, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of a group of reproductive rights organizations, appear to confirm the highly-motivated voting bloc's emerging power.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAdvocates warn that the GOP's e

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar's siblings denounced him in a scathing op-ed: 'Have you no sense of decency, Paul?'

    They said Gosar's "lifelong, insecure need for the approval of others" may have caused him to sacrifice "decency and integrity to satisfy Trump."

  • Those Virus Sequences That Were Suddenly Deleted? They're Back

    A batch of early coronavirus data that went missing for a year has emerged from hiding. In June, an American scientist discovered that more than 200 genetic sequences from COVID-19 patient samples isolated in China early in the pandemic had puzzlingly been removed from an online database. With some digital sleuthing, Jesse Bloom, a virus expert at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, managed to track down 13 of the sequences on Google Cloud. When Bloom shared his experience in a report

  • U.S. Republican report says coronavirus leaked from Chinese lab; scientists still probing origins

    A preponderance of evidence proves the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic leaked from a Chinese research facility, said a report by U.S. Republicans released on Monday, a conclusion that U.S. intelligence agencies have not reached. The report also cited "ample evidence" that Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) scientists - aided by U.S. experts and Chinese and U.S. government funds - were working to modify coronaviruses to infect humans and such manipulation could be hidden. Representative Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the report by the panel's Republican staff.

  • Florida doctors are ‘angry and ashamed’ at governor Ron DeSantis as state becomes national Covid epicenter

    The governor has vowed not to institute further lockdowns or mask mandates.

  • Police in China detain Canadian pop star Kris Wu over rape allegation

    Police in China said they have detained a 30-year-old Canadian man surnamed Wu on suspicion of committing rape, with state media identifying him as Chinese-born pop singer Kris Wu. Wu was being investigated over accusations made online of "tricking young girls into having sex with him," according to a statement by police in the Chaoyang district of the Chinese capital Beijing late on Saturday. Wu was publicly accused last month by an 18-year-old Chinese student of inducing her and other girls, some of them under the age of 18, to have sex with him.

  • WSJ Opinion: Will We Ever Know What Happened in Wuhan?

    Journal Editorial Report: The Chinese won't talk, so an answer is far off. Image: Ng Han Guan/Associated Press

  • Man Shocked Through Video Game Controller After Lighting Strike

    A man from Robertson County, Tennessee was playing a video game on Saturday night during a storm when a nearby lightning strike resulted in him being shocked straight up the wire of his controller.