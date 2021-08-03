GOP report says October 2019 Wuhan military games were ‘one of the earliest superspreader events’

GOP report says October 2019 Wuhan military games were ‘one of the earliest superspreader events’
Jerry Dunleavy
·6 min read

House Foreign Affairs Republicans concluded the World Military Games in Wuhan in October 2019 was “one of the earliest super spreader events” during the pandemic, with their new report contending COVID-19 escaped from a Wuhan lab in late August or early September 2019 — with China covering it up for months.

"When they realized what happened, Chinese Communist Party officials and scientists at the WIV began frantically covering up the leak," said Republican Rep. Michael McCaul. "But their coverup was too late — the virus was already spreading throughout the megacity of Wuhan."

GOP REPORT SAYS EVIDENCE POINTS TO COVID EMERGING FROM WUHAN LAB

McCaul added: "Within a month, satellite images show a significant uptick in the number of people at hospitals around the WIV with symptoms similar to COVID-19. At the same time, athletes at the Military World Games became sick with symptoms similar to COVID-19. Some of them carried the virus back to their home countries — creating one of the earliest super spreader events in the world, and explaining how countries who participated in the games had reported cases as early as November 2019.”

The new report said its lab leak evidence included “athletes at the Military World Games held in Wuhan in October 2019 who became sick with symptoms similar to COVID-19 both while in Wuhan and also shortly after.”

The GOP report zeroed in on Wuhan, which was picked to host the 7th International Military Sports Council Military World Games in October 2019, during which “more than 9,000 military personnel from over 100 countries stayed in Wuhan in accommodations at an athletes village built specifically for the games.”

The Chinese state-run China Internet Information Center said in October 2019 there were athletes from 109 countries. China’s Organizing Committee of the 7th International Military Sports Council proclaimed that “the charm of sports will put Wuhan in global spotlight.”

The GOP report noted a since-deleted version of the competition’s website listed more than 30 venues for the games across Wuhan. One athlete from Luxembourg described Wuhan as a “ghost town” and recalled having his temperature taken upon arriving at the city’s airport, saying, “There were rumors that the government warned the inhabitants not to go out.” The report said, "Similar claims about COVID-19 like symptoms have been made by athletes from Germany, France, Italy, and Sweden.”

A military athlete from Canada said that on the return flight, dozens of athletes “were sick with symptoms ranging from coughs to diarrhea.” A German athlete said, “After a few days, some athletes from my team got ill … I got sick in the last two days … Either it was a very bad cold or COVID-19. I think it was COVID-19.”

An Italian athlete said all the athletes in his Wuhan apartment fell ill with “symptoms that looked like those of COVID-19.”

The GOP committee members put together a map visualizing the competition venues in black, the Wuhan lab in red, and the hospitals with early cases in blue, with green figures representing the competition venues for athletes who believe they contracted COVID-19 in Wuhan.

Wuhan Map House Foreign Affairs GOP

The Republicans noted that “four countries who sent delegations” to the Wuhan games “have now confirmed the presence of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 cases within their borders in November and December 2019” — Italy, Brazil, Sweden, and France — with some athletes complaining of COVID-like symptoms in Wuhan.

“The virus was spread throughout central Wuhan, likely via the Wuhan Metro … In order to prevent national embarrassment, the decision was made to allow the 2019 Military World Games to continue. No spectators were allowed to attend the games, but international athletes and some of the 236,000 volunteers still become infected, spreading the virus in the city,” the GOP report contended. “Dozens of athletes fall ill with symptoms. Since COVID-19 can infect humans without causing symptoms, an untold number of athletes and volunteers become infected, but are asymptomatic and unaware they are infectious. The athletes return to their home countries in late October, carrying SARS-CoV-2 across the world.”

The GOP report said that “the PRC’s efforts to obfuscate the origins of COVID-19 were not limited to destroying samples and silencing doctors, but featured a sustained disinformation campaign as well.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian and others have pushed baseless claims about the U.S. military, including Maryland's Fort Detrick, for over a year.

Zhao shared an article in March 2020 from Global Research, known for spreading conspiracy theories, tweeting: “COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the U.S.” Zhao tweeted, “It might be U.S. army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan.”

Zhao and others revived the claims earlier this year as the WHO-China COVID-19 report was made public.

Then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in March 2020 China's claims were "completely absurd.” A State Department spokesperson told the Washington Examiner this April that “the United States condemns the PRC’s false, baseless, and unscientific claims.”

A Pentagon spokesperson said it was a “myth” that “U.S. service members visiting China were the source of the coronavirus outbreak.”

Zhao also tweeted in March 2020, “If #COVID19 began last September, & U.S. has been lack of testing ability, how many would have been infected? U.S. should find out when patient zero appeared.”

The GOP report emphasized, “If the CCP realized an investigation would show an uptick in visits of patients with symptoms similar to COVID-19 in September, October, and November of 2019, this would likely be the actions they would take to coverup the source of those illnesses.”

The GOP added: “To further drive this narrative, CCP-controlled media outlets accused Maatje Benassi, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, as being ‘patient zero.’ Benassi competed at the Military World Games without becoming ill … Two weeks after Zhao tweeted that the U.S. army brought the virus to Wuhan, the Global Times amplified the narrative.”

Benassi said last year the baseless claims were "like waking up from a bad dream and going into a nightmare day after day.”

Trump CDC Director Robert Redfield said COVID-19 “most likely” originated at the Wuhan lab and that it spread in the Chinese city in September or October 2019.

The WHO-China joint report said the Chinese Epidemiology Group, which provided information on the Wuhan games, found “no appreciable signals of clusters of fever or severe respiratory disease requiring hospitalization were identified."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin wrote Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin a letter seeking answers in June, saying, “Aware that the cluster of illnesses associated with the World Military Games casts doubt upon the Chinese Communist Party’s official timeline, Chinese government officials such as Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian have sought to deflect blame onto the U.S.”

GOP Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas pressed Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra for answers in June.

When Esper was asked about the Wuhan games in April 2020, he replied, “I’m not aware of what you’re talking about.”

Gen. Mark Milley also said, “Yeah, I’m not.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Wuhan Lab, Michael McCaul, China, Coronavirus, World Health Organization

Original Author: Jerry Dunleavy

Original Location: GOP report says October 2019 Wuhan military games were ‘one of the earliest superspreader events’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former intel chief pushes to move 2022 Beijing Olympics, citing national security

    John Ratcliffe, President Trump's final director of national intelligence, tells Axios that the U.S. should push to move the Winter Olympics, scheduled to open in Beijing in six months, on national-security grounds.Driving the news: In a statement to Axios, Ratcliffe cited the Chinese Communist Party's "mass cover-up of COVID's origins and its initial outbreak, in addition to its crimes against humanity in Xinjiang."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We’v

  • Biden Edges Toward High-Level China Engagement

    The White House’s gradual approach with China has been aimed at boosting the U.S.’s position before fully engaging with Beijing. But as WSJ’s Gerald F. Seib explains, a few issues could soon lead to a one-on-one meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping. Photo illustration: Todd Johnson

  • Republican report says coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab; scientists still probing origins

    A preponderance of evidence proves the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic leaked from a Chinese research facility, said a report by U.S. Republicans released on Monday, a conclusion that U.S. intelligence agencies have not reached.

  • Olympics-Taiwan's medals revive debate over use of 'Chinese Taipei'

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -After Taiwan beat China in the badminton men's doubles final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday, gold medalist Wang Chi-Lin made a Facebook comment that cast a spotlight on a contentious debate on the Chinese-claimed island: "I'm from Taiwan". Wang's team competes at the Olympics as "Chinese Taipei" at the insistence of Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of "one China" and has never ruled out the use of force to bring the democratic island under its control. But with its first gold in badminton plus nine other medals and counting, Taiwan's best-ever Olympic performance has revived an old debate on the island over the practice by international organisations of referring to Taiwan as Chinese, and whether the island should compete under the name "Taiwan".

  • Tokyo Olympics: Singapore paddlers keep finding China insurmountable

    China continues to be a near-insurmountable obstacle for Singapore's women's table tennis team, as they crashed 0-3 in the team competition.

  • GOP report says evidence points to COVID emerging from Wuhan lab

    House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans released their report on COVID-19’s origins, pointing to evidence of a lab leak, genetic modification, and a cover-up, making the case the virus accidentally emerged from the Wuhan lab in August or September 2019.

  • Iowa's GOP-dominated school boards

    Democrats make up less than 25% of Iowa's school board members, according to research conducted by some of the party's leaders and obtained by Axios.Why it matters: It's a wake-up call for Democrats trying to turn Iowa blue again. The data signals that Republicans have a strong foothold in the state, even in areas the Democratic Party believed were progressive stalwarts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: A group of "unapologetically grass

  • U.S. extends border policy allowing officials to expel migrants

    U.S. extends border policy allowing officials to expel migrants

  • Mao pins worn by Chinese athletes may test Olympic rules

    The image of Communist China's founding leader, Mao Zedong, made an unscheduled appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, and the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday it is “looking into the matter.” The gesture — Mao pin badges worn by two Chinese gold medalists at their medal ceremony — risks being judged a breach of Olympic Charter Rule 50, which prohibits political statements on the podium at the Tokyo Games — and at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

  • GOP Is Pushing Anti-Vaxx Disinfo… and Acting Like an ‘Authoritarian Regime’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDr. Peter Hotez has been battling vaccine disinformation for years. But he was still shocked to see United States senators like Ron Johnson peddling anti-vaxxer agitprop.“Historically, this is what the authoritarian regimes do,” Hotez tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast. To listen to our weekly members-only bonus epi

  • Got next: US draws Australia in women's hoops quarterfinals

    The next challenge for the U.S. in its quest to win a seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal is Australia as the Americans Monday night drew their rival in the quarterfinals of the women’s basketball tournament. The Opals beat the U.S. in an exhibition last month in Las Vegas and will be the latest test for a U.S. team that has been challenged at the Tokyo Games unlike any other time during its gold medal run.

  • China is '6 years ahead' of US in building blockchain payment system, CEO says

    China has lead the pack in the development of a blockchain payment system, and the US is far behind, says the CEO of a cryptocurrency investing firm. But China's launching of its new payment system could be enough of a push to jolt the US into stepping up its game.

  • Peter Daszak should be subpoenaed in Wuhan lab investigation, House GOP says

    A House Foreign Affairs Committee Republican report that points the finger at the Wuhan lab as the origin of COVID-19 calls on scientist Peter Daszak to be subpoenaed, labeling him the “public face” of a Chinese “disinformation campaign designed to suppress public discussion about a potential lab leak.”

  • Chinese Hackers Compromised Telecom Companies, Researchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese state-backed hacking groups compromised at least five global telecommunications companies and stole phone records and location data, according to cybersecurity researchers.The hacking groups waged a campaign across Southeast Asia from 2017 to 2021, in some cases exploiting security vulnerabilities in Microsoft Corp.’s Exchange servers to gain access to telecommunication companies’ internal systems, according to a new report published Tuesday by U.S.-based security firm Cyb

  • COVID hospitalizations continue to climb in NC, with over 25% of adult patients in ICU

    As the contagious delta variant spreads, more people in North Carolina are ending up in the hospital, and the ICU, since early July.

  • Denmark’s Axelsen wins badminton gold over China’s Chen

    Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen won gold in men’s singles badminton, denying a repeat title to China’s Chen Long in convincing fashion, 2-0 on Monday night. Axelsen, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was aggressive from the start. Both players are tall and powerful, and in a feature of high-level badminton, they routinely mixed fast precision smashes along the edges of the court with delicate touch shots near the net.

  • This Bachelor in Paradise Sneak Peek Promises Drama, Sudden Departures and David Spade

    See an exclusive sneak peek of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise, featuring appearances from David Spade, Lance Bass and more.

  • ‘It’s been a struggle,’ as tenants, landlords apply for $29 million to stop evictions

    Linda Blackford: Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program got off to a slow start, but it’s helping people stay in their homes.

  • Biden picks Clyburn’s daughter to lead federal group targeting southeast US poverty

    Jennifer Clyburn Reed is the daughter of House Majority Whip James Clyburn, who endorsed Biden ahead of the South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary in February 2020.

  • Crypto organizations say $28 billion tax plan in Senate infrastructure bill poses an 'imminent threat' to the industry

    Cryptocurrency organizations said Biden's multibillion tax plan included in the Senate's infrastructure bill would threaten the industry's biggest players.