GOP Representative Greg Steube ‘Sustained Several Injuries’ in Accident at Home

Representative Greg Steube (R., Fla.) was injured in an accident on Wednesday, according to a statement posted from the congressman’s Twitter account.

“Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries,” the statement read. “We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

Steube, 44, was sworn in earlier this month to serve his third term in the House representing Florida’s 17th congressional district. He has served on the House Judiciary and House Foreign Affairs Committees.

Before he was elected to the U.S. Congress, he served for two years in the Florida Senate and six years in the Florida House.

He also served in the U.S. Army from 2004 to 2008.

