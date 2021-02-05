  • Oops!
GOP Reps. Gohmert, Clyde are first lawmakers fined $5,000 under new metal detector rules

Savannah Behrmann and Christal Hayes, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – GOP Reps. Louie Gohmert of Texas and Andrew Clyde of Georgia are the first lawmakers to be fined due to the House's new rules on passing through metal detectors, according to a senior Democratic aide who wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

They each will be fined $5,000 under to a new rule adopted Tuesday that fines members who do not follow new security protocols, including walking through metal detectors into the House chamber.

The new metal detectors were put at the House chamber's entrances in the wake of the mob that stormed the Capitol.

It's unclear what specific incidents led to both lawmakers being fined, but the aide told USA TODAY both violated the new rule.

The offices for both Gohmert and Clyde did not immediately respond to inquiries about the incidents that led to the fines.

The rule gives the sergeant-at-arms the authority to fine lawmakers $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 for a second if the legislators do not complete the security screening to enter the House — including walking through metal detectors.

The $5,000 will be deducted directly from Gohmert's and Clyde's salaries.

The rules and fines regarding the metal detectors came after some House Republicans openly defied them, refusing to pass through to get into the House chamber and even arguing with some Capitol Hill Police officers.

They were put into place about a week after the insurrection, a move that drew outrage from many GOP House members who claimed it was an infringement on their Second Amendment rights.

Members of Congress can carry unloaded weapons on the Capitol grounds, but cannot bring them onto the floor.

Contributing: Ryan W. Miller USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GOP Reps. Gohmert, Clyde fined under new metal detector rules

