  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Tom Reed face House Ethics Committee investigations

Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – The House Ethics Committee is investigating Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Tom Reed of New York.

Reed is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a bar four years ago, and Gaetz faces a laundry list of allegations in connection with a Justice Department investigation.

Gaetz has continued to deny wrongdoing after the New York Times reported he was the subject of a federal investigation. That investigation centers on whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to the Times, which also reported investigators are looking into whether Gaetz violated sex trafficking laws. Gaetz has not been charged with a crime.

The Florida congressman also has been accused of showing pictures and videos of nude women he had relations with to other lawmakers while on the House floor.

Reed originally denied wrongdoing but later apologized to former lobbyist Nicolette Davis. In March, the Washington Post reported that while intoxicated, Reed rubbed Davis' back, moved his hand outside her shirt, unfastened her bra and continued to grope her in a bar in Minneapolis.

RELATED:

Adam Kinzinger becomes first Republican in Congress to call for Matt Gaetz's resignation amid federal investigation

Woman accuses Rep. Tom Reed of sexual misconduct; congressman denies allegations

House Ethics Committee Chairman Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and Ranking Member Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., Friday released similar, individual statements about the separate investigations.

"The Committee is aware of public allegations" against both congressmen, the two statements say. "The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations."

"The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee. No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules," both statements conclude.

The committee said it is additionally looking into allegations against Gaetz about illicit drug use, bribery, use of campaign funds for personal expenses and sharing "inappropriate videos on the House floor.”

In this Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Reed recently announced he would not run for reelection or for New York governor in 2022 and will retire from public office when his term ends in January 2023.

"In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant," he said in a statement about the allegations against him. "Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility."

Gaetz, who gained national attention as one of former President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress, has painted the allegations against him as part of a political attack and, when the news first broke, as part of an extortion scheme. He has said he is "absolutely not resigning."

More: Rep. Matt Gaetz says he is 'absolutely not resigning' in op-ed amid reports of sex crime investigation

In a statement Friday, his office said the allegations were "blatantly false."

Gaetz did not discuss the specifics of the investigation in a speech Friday to a conservative group, but told supporters that political enemies are lying about him because he is a threat to their power.

"They aren't really coming for me – they're coming for you," Gaetz told attendees at a "Save America Summit" held at Donald Trump's Doral golf club in Miami. "I'm just in the way."

Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector who is indicted on more than 30 federal charges, is negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors. Among other crimes, Greenberg is charged with child sex trafficking. According to the Times, Greenberg is accused of trafficking the teen whose relationship with Gaetz is under investigation, and Greenberg and Gaetz allegedly made payments to several of the same women for sex.

The Times and Fox News both reported Gaetz had sought blanket preemptive pardons for himself and others in Congress during the final days of Trump's presidency.

Contributing: Joseph Spector, New York State Team; Sarah Elbeshbishi and David Jackson, USA TODAY; Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Tom Reed face ethics investigations in House

Recommended Stories

  • GE aims to develop a microchip that can detect the coronavirus

    There could one day be a COVID-19 equivalent to a carbon monoxide detector. General Electric is developing a new sensor which could potentially detect the coronavirus and other viruses in the air, on a surface, or on someone's breath, Fast Company reports. The National Institutes of Health awarded the company a two-year research grant to work on the project, which will build upon two papers published by GE's principal scientist, Radislav Potyrailo, and his team. The sensor that would detect the virus would be a microchip "smaller than a dime," Fast Company reports. Potyrailo is hopeful about the long-term prospects of the project, but he acknowledged the system is hard to build because it needs to be small enough to keep larger contaminants like pollen out to ensure only the right particles are detected. If a prototype is available in the next couple of years, GE reportedly envisions the sensors in grocery stores, hotel rooms, and perhaps even within individuals' phones and watches. An actual GE COVID-19 sensor is a long way off, and there are many questions to answer, such as how long one would remain reliable before breaking down. But it's all in the works. Read more about how the sensor could detect viruses like the novel coronavirus at Fast Company. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyYou should start a keyhole gardenHow red states silence urban voters

  • Gaetz tells Trump supporters he’s a champion of women, scoffs at ‘smears’

    On the same day the U.S. House Ethics Committee announced it was investigating his conduct, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz spoke to a conference of fierce supporters at the Trump National Doral resort, vowing he would fight allegations against him, which he claimed were part of a “deep state” smear campaign to silence him.

  • Trump to give keynote speech at GOP donor retreat

    The Republican National Committee's private donor retreat takes place this weekend in Palm Beach, just a few miles from Mar-a-Lago.

  • USDA issues public health alert for more than 211,000 pounds of ground turkey for possible salmonella risk

    A health alert has been issued for 211,406 pounds of ground turkey products potentially linked to salmonella hadar illness, but there's no recall.

  • Texas GOP recruiting 'army' to fight voter fraud in largely minority areas of Houston

    A Harris County GOP official said they are seeking volunteers with “the confidence and courage" to join the effort.

  • Small Icelandic town rallies behind Oscar-nominated song

    The writers behind the Oscar-nominated song “ Husavik (My Hometown) ” knew that they wanted it to be an emotional core to the otherwise silly Will Ferrell movie “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.” Plopping a sincere ballad at the climax was a gamble.

  • Topher Grace Had a Hilarious ‘Predators’ Viewing Experience with a Fan

    Topher Grace recalls filming 'Predators' in Hawaii and one particularly funny fan encounter he had while watching the movie in a theater!

  • 2 different viewpoints on why Biden's Supreme Court commission may be a dud

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) led the charge in criticizing President Biden's newly-minted 36-person bipartisan commission that's been tasked with studying Supreme Court expansion and term limits for justices, among other judiciary reforms. "This faux-academic study of a nonexistent problem fits squarely within liberals' years-long campaign to politicize the Court, intimidate its members, and subvert its independence," he said in a statement Friday, a few hours after Biden ordered the formation of the commission, which has not been charged with delivering a specific recommendation at the conclusion of its report. But McConnell most likely need not fear, write Ian Millhiser in Vox and Jonathan Turley in The Hill. Their reasons differ significantly, but the conclusions are the same — the commission looks like it'll be a dud. That's not to say the members aren't impressive. Both Millhiser and Turley admit it features an all-star lineup of legal scholars, but the former notes that none of the leading academic proponents of Supreme Court reform were named to the commission. "In choosing the members of this commission, the White House appears to have prioritized bipartisanship and star power within the legal academy over choosing people who have actually spent a meaningful amount of time advocating for Supreme Court reforms," Millhiser writes. Subsequently, he argues, members of the Federalist Society praised the makeup of the commission, signaling that they're not threatened by it. Turley, the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, wasn't sold on the bipartisan angle; he believes the commission is "far from balanced," with only a handful of its members falling under the right-of-center umbrella. In the end, though, "few moderates or conservatives would put much weight in such a stacked commission," Turley writes. "Rather, it could be an effort to defuse the left while sentencing the court packing scheme to death-by-commission — a favorite lethal practice in Washington." Read more at Vox and The Hill. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyYou should start a keyhole gardenHow red states silence urban voters

  • Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are down for Julian Marquez’s challenge

    Let's find out who's the best at badminton and pickleball in Kansas City.

  • Australian portrait photographer June Newton dies at 97

    The Australian photographer and actress June Newton — also known under her pseudonym Alice Springs — has died at 97, the Helmut Newton Foundation said Saturday in Berlin. Newton, who was also the wife of the late photographer Helmut Newton, died Friday in her home in Monte Carlo. “We mourn the loss of an outstanding person and internationally recognized photographer,” the foundation wrote on its website.

  • China’s Douban Censors the Oscars From Its Platform

    China’s influential Douban review and culture online platform has wiped the 2021 Oscars from its site, the latest indication that this year’s Academy Awards have become a political flashpoint in the world’s largest film market. Douban is a trend-setting social networking site home to a vibrant message board community and a platform for user reviews […]

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured as Yields Rise After Jump in US, China Producer Prices

    Gold futures are trading sharply lower on Friday, pressured by rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. Dollar. The moves are likely being fueled by profit-taking ahead of the weekend, but some are saying that robust economic data from China boosted hopes of a swift recovery. A fast paced recovery will bring central banks closer to lifting their current easy monetary policy, which would pressure gold prices.

  • Controversial Kansas education plan fails as GOP lawmaker switches vote last minute

    The proposal would have tied $5.8 billion in school funding to expanding school choice and restricting online learning.

  • Report: Patriots met with athletic UCF WR/TE Jacob Harris

    The 6-foot-5 pass-catcher is moving his way up NFL draft projections.

  • Kansas let a jailhouse liar steal our father’s life. Spare other families this agony

    Perjury and a so-called “witness” prosecutors knew was unreliable ruined the lives of Pete Coones and his family.

  • 'Deal With It' Singer Ashnikko Really Put On a Show For Cosmo | Singing In The Shower | Cosmopolitan

    'Slumber Party' artisté @Ashnikko singing live is an EXPERIENCE! She really spills it all. Watch more Singing in the Shower https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HPx_vXw82k&list=PLrx4fxhgMUOaO_usvNBYa5jwWY2PfGl7S 🛁 Ashnikko covers Janis Joplin and Miley Cyrus and performs 'Toxic' and a ton of her new music from Demidevil! Get tickets to Ashnikko’s upcoming ‘DEMIDEVIL - The Livestream’ on April 30th, a one-off virtual experience of the weird, wonderful, and wild world of Ashnikko: http://www.ashnikko.world Want more Ashnikko? linktr.ee/ashnikko Love Cosmo? Then come join our ~ elite ~ members-only crew. Sign up for Cosmo Unlocked: cosmopolitan.com/joinnow 🔓

  • Two people accused of stealing a Confederate monument worth $500,000 from an Alabama cemetery were arrested in New Orleans, police say

    The Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair was taken from a cemetery Selma, Alabama cemetery in late March.

  • Biden to rush vaccinators to Michigan as gov urges limits

    Washington will rush federal resources to support vaccinations, testing and treatments, but not vaccines, to Michigan in an effort to control the state's worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 outbreak, the White House said Friday. The announcement came as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer strongly recommended, but did not order, a two-week pause on face-to-face high school instruction, indoor restaurant dining and youth sports. Michigan's seven-day case rate was 506 per 100,000 people, well above second-worst New Jersey, with 314 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Texas Rep. Crenshaw temporarily blinded after eye surgery

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican, said Saturday that he has undergone eye surgery and will be virtually sightless for a month. Crenshaw, 37, is a Navy veteran who lost his right eye and suffered damage to his left eye in 2012 when a homemade bomb exploded when he was deployed to Afghanistan. “The blast from 2012 caused a cataract, excessive tissue damage, and extensive damage to my retina," Crenshaw said in a statement.

  • Tiger Woods thought he was in Florida after L.A. crash, according to collision report

    Tiger Woods believed he was in Florida and had no memory of the events leading up to the single-vehicle accident on Feb. 23 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.