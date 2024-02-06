GOP Rep's Old Op-Ed Comes Back To Haunt Him In Embarrassing Hearing Moment

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) was made to eat his own (old) words on Monday.

During a House hearing on Republicans’ baseless bid to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) brought up an op-ed titled, “Americans are The Victims of The Impeachment Inquiry.”

The subtitle was, “A lot of bipartisan legislation that enjoys widespread support sits gathering dust while Congress focuses on the impeachment inquiry.’”

Neguse asked Homeland Security Committee chair Green if he disagreed with the premise of the title and subtitle. “I do,” Green responded.

Green’s answer was “interesting,” replied Neguse, because “these are your words” in “an editorial that you wrote five years ago during the debate about the impeachment of former President Trump.”

“It’s fascinating to me that you changed your tune,” he added.

Wow Rep. Neguse is very good at this pic.twitter.com/mWPJlnHXkP — Acyn (@Acyn) February 5, 2024

Green indeed penned the piece for The Tennessean in Nov. 2019.

“While we focus on impeachment, we are failing to address the real issues facing the American people. Americans are the ones losing out,” he wrote at the time.”

