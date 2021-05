The Telegraph

Clearly, we can’t get enough of monochrome polka dot dresses. Two years after Zara’s £39.99 white spotted midi caused such a sensation, it had its own Instagram account, Marks & Spencer has created a 2021-ready version. It’s already a bestseller - despite the fact that the high street retailer has added ten new brands to its womenswear offering in recent weeks, including Nobody’s Child and Ghost London, two labels that excel in dresses. It’s easy to see why it's been so popular. Polka dots are timeless and ageless - there’s nobody they don’t suit, and in black and white, they are neutral enough to suit all skin tones. No wonder the Duchess of Cambridge wears them on a regular basis.