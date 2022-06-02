The GOP review of the 2020 election is over budget and city passes another hurdle in hopes of hosting Republican convention

The Wisconsin election review has cost nearly $900,000 so far, going beyond its original budget

The cost will continue to rise, in part because of a spate of lawsuits related to the work. Despite spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal fees, Republicans have lost a series of court rulings over the last year. Republicans in the state Assembly last summer launched their review of the presidential election even though recounts and court rulings had found Wisconsin officials had properly called the race for Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

"People think it’s outrageous that we’re spending this kind of money on what is really a fool’s errand," said Rep. Lisa Subeck, a Madison Democrat who sits on the Assembly Elections Committee.

Vos spokeswoman Angela Joyce said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who launched the probe, did not consider the legal costs to be part of the budget. "We had no idea the magnitude of obstruction through litigation by the Democrats when the budget was established for the investigation," Joyce said by email. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said it was ridiculous to not consider the legal bills part of the cost of the review. "He spent about a million dollars that clearly could be used for more productive things rather than revisiting an election that's already been determined to be safe and fair and secure," Evers told reporters Wednesday.

Milwaukee Common Council approves a framework for the 2024 Republican National Convention, a key step in being named host city

Milwaukee elected leaders united Wednesday in their support for hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention, a major step that brings the city closer to winning the massive event. Just hours after the Common Council unanimously approved a framework agreement on the RNC, Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed the legislation in the City Hall Rotunda surrounded by event organizers and supporters.

Milwaukee and Nashville are the final contenders for the convention that could draw tens of thousands of visitors and an estimated $200 million in economic impact. The winner could be announced by the end of this month.

The framework agreement is a deal between the City of Milwaukee, the Republican National Committee and the local host committee. It lays out such items as road closures for the event and security requirements, including Milwaukee's need to apply for a $50 million security grant from the federal government.For its part, the local host committee has to come up with the funds to stage the event, including a financial guarantee to cover any shortfalls.

Story continues

Did someone share this newsletter with you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

The Money

RESTAURANTS AND COVID: Bars and restaurants that counted on business insurance to help cover major losses from 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns are out of luck, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has found. To the layperson, the forced closures due to the pandemic would seem to meet the definition of a "business interruption" under policies that cover it, but the high court agreed with an insurance company that only interruptions from physical damage trigger coverage.

NORTHWEST SIDE: A YMCA property on Milwaukee's far northwest side would be redeveloped to initially include nearly 400 apartments under a new proposal.

DEER DISTRICT: The Milwaukee Bucks want to create a Deer District organization that would host events, conduct marketing campaigns and take other steps to support businesses in that downtown neighborhood. The business improvement district would be funded mainly by special assessments on Deer District commercial properties — all now owned by the basketball club's affiliates.

The Fun Stuff

ICE CREAM: Here are 10 Milwaukee area ice cream, frozen custard and gelato shops to check out this summer.

EAST SIDE: African, Caribbean and American dishes are on the menu at the new Frankies Restaurant and Catering on the east side. The restaurant opened in May at 1815 E. Kenilworth Place, former site of the painting bar Splash Studio.

The Games

BREWERS: The Brewers dropped the final game of their 11-game road trip to the Cubs, but finished the long grind 6-5 and return home with a 2-game lead in the NL Central. The Padres open a 4-game set in Milwaukee tonight.

THE MATCH: Aaron Rodgers sunk a birdie putt on the final hole to win The Match, along with Tom Brady over Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Around Wisconsin

HEALTH CARE: Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health are finalizing a merger that would create one of the largest health care providers in Wisconsin. Discussions between Green Bay-based Bellin and La Crosse-based Gundersen evolved out of their joint involvement in AboutHealth, a network formed in 2014 by six of Wisconsin's largest care providers.

OJIBWE COLLEGE: The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Nation’s plan to expand its tribal college will probably be the largest building construction project in northern Wisconsin for years to come, tribal officials said. Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College President Russell Swagger said the $175 million project will be divided into stages and could take up to 20 years to complete, after which the college plans to become a university.

SUPREME COURT: The race for control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ahead of the 2024 presidential election has begun 10 months before voters go to the polls. Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell announced Wednesday he is seeking a seat on the court being vacated by conservative justice Patience Roggensack in 2023. His campaign begins a week after Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz entered the race.

Today's Weather

Beautiful day. Mostly sunny with a high of 73.

Not yet a Journal Sentinel subscriber? Please consider signing up at jsonline.com/deal.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: GOP review of 2020 election is over budget